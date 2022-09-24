Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall still want to fight each other again. Finalizing a date and a venue for their second 140-pound title fight has become problematic, though, which has left the Scottish southpaw and his English nemesis in limbo. BoxingScene.com has learned that building availability in the United Kingdom, where their immediate rematch will take place, is the primary problem that has prevented their promoters, Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. (Taylor) and BOXXER (Catterall), from finalizing an agreement and making an official announcement.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO