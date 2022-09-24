Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Drops, Stops Mikuru Asakura At End Of 2nd Round In Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather ended what developed into a firefight in the second round of their three-round exhibition by stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the end of that round Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura just before the bell sounded to end the second round. He...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: If They Want Me To Fight Lomachenko, I'm Definitely Down With That
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson made it known early Saturday morning that he’ll fight whichever lightweight his promoters at Top Rank Inc. propose for his return to the ring early in 2023. Bouts with fully unified, undefeated 135-pound champion Devin Haney and former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko appear...
Boxing Scene
Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham
Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Exhibition Set For November 13 In Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is already on to the next one. The global exhibition tour continues for the Hall of Fame former five-division champion and pound-for-pound king, who will next face YouTube personality Deji. The once-rumored fight is now official for November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), event handler Global Titans confirmed Monday.
Boxing Scene
Kenzie Morrison Returns on “Lineage of Greatness II” - October 22 on Triller
Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for “Lineage of Greatness II,” an evening of boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE. Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four...
Boxing Scene
Carabajal: Waiting To Hear A New Fight Date With Serrano, Hope We Get It Soon
Brenda Karen Carabajal agreed to stand down to allow Amanda Serrano to further unify the featherweight division. The hope now is that the favor is returned in a timely fashion. Argentina’s Carabajal was once due to face Serrano (43-2-1, 30KOs) in a WBO featherweight title consolidation clash scheduled for August...
Boxing Scene
Cyrus Pattinson Floors Jorick Luisetto Twice in 6th Round Stoppage On Hughes-Galahad Undercard
Cyrus Pattinson was scheduled for his first career ten-round fight but only needed six to post his latest win. The former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect offered his most complete performance to date in a sixth-round knockout of France’s Jorick Luisetto. Pattison sent Luisetto to the canvas twice, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 1:59 of the sixth round in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Nahir Albright Bags Decision Win Over Estivan Falcao in Essington
Nahir Albright took an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Estivan Falcao in the lightweight main event of a seven bout card at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania. The seven bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions. Albright fought well and landed precise right hands that kept Falcao from...
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card
Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Boxing Scene
Victorious Shakur Stevenson Blows on To Elite Lightweight Radar
Maybe it’s the hurricane shutters. While buffeting the Tuesday morning estate against the imminent arrival of the first big storm to approach Southwest Florida this season, I got to thinking about the future. Of the world in general. Of the neighborhood in particular. And in a lighter moment as...
Boxing Scene
Taylor-Catterall Rematch: Date In Limbo Mostly Due To Building Availability In UK
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall still want to fight each other again. Finalizing a date and a venue for their second 140-pound title fight has become problematic, though, which has left the Scottish southpaw and his English nemesis in limbo. BoxingScene.com has learned that building availability in the United Kingdom, where their immediate rematch will take place, is the primary problem that has prevented their promoters, Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. (Taylor) and BOXXER (Catterall), from finalizing an agreement and making an official announcement.
Boxing Scene
Christian Carto To Face Hector Sosa in Main Slot at 2300 Arena
A night of boxing comes to the 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 1st as Philly favorite, bantamweight Christian Carto takes part in the eight-round main event against once-beaten Hector Andres Sosa. The eight-bout card is promoted by King's Promotions. Carto of Philadelphia is 19-1 with 13 knockouts. The 25 year-old...
Boxing Scene
Cheavon Clarke Batters Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky In 4th Round Stoppage In Nottingham
Cheavon Clarke continues to go a little deeper in each pro fight but still finds ways to close the show. The unbeaten cruiserweight battered Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky en route to a fourth-round stoppage win Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. No knockdowns were scored in the contest but Karalitzky was unable to defend himself as referee Kevin Parker stopped the bout at 2:21 of round four.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez: "I Want To Look For That World Title Again"
Though he hates to admit it, the first defeat of his well-established career, stung Oscar Valdez. Yet, even with the Mexican star being forced to relinquish his world title to Shakur Stevenson earlier this year, the 31-year-old is doing his best to bury that unfortunate memory. With five months of inactivity passing by, Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) is hopeful that he’ll be given the opportunity to return to the win column sooner than later.
Boxing Scene
Mary Spencer Being Fast-Tracked To World Title Shot
Undefeated Canadian junior middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a world title. Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year. In this time period,...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Cacace Edges Michael Magnesi By Split Decision To Win IBO Title
Anthony Cacace has had so much bad luck over the last couple of years, but things might just be turning his way after he lifted the IBO super-featherweight title with a split decision over Michael Magnesi on the Joyce-Parker bill in Manchester. It is nearly three years since Cacace won...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Joseph Diaz, William Zepeda - Face To Face at Media Event
LA fan favorite and former IBF Super Featherweight title holder Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) went face to face at a media event, as they discussed their upcoming 12-round, crossroads fight.
Boxing Scene
Warren Says TV Broadcasters To Meet To Discuss Fury-Joshua, Expects Decision ‘One Way or Another’
A resolution in the ongoing contract saga for an all-British heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury appears to be in the near, near offing. Frank Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, indicated in a recent interview that a key meeting with “TV broadcasters” will be held Monday and suggested that the outcome of that assembly may make or break a deal to see whether or not two of the biggest heavyweights names today will fight in December.
