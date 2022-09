From the Reggae Rise Up camp comes the second of three yearly nationwide festival installments, this time at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center the second weekend in October. Last year’s Reggae Rise Up in St. Petersburg, FL hosted over 15,000 festival-goers, with numbers for the other two festivals expected to reach or surpass in the coming years. This year was the first time the festival tour was held in Baltimore, MD on the downtown waterfront and with the steady turnout, it seems like the east coast festival has cemented its place in Reggae Rise Up’s event roster.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO