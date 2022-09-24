Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: St. Paul police say assault victim found in Cottage Grove, 1 arrested
(KSTP) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who they believe was shot at during an assault Monday morning in the city’s Greater East Side neighborhood. According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane around...
Minneapolis police: Male "critically injured" in Phillips neighborhood shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a male suffered "critical injuries" in a shooting Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. near 29th Street East and 15th Avenue South in the Phillips neighborhood.Details are scarce, and police say "investigators are actively working" to figure out what led up to the gunfire.
bulletin-news.com
Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada
Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.
fox9.com
Missing St. Paul shooting victim found alive in Cottage Grove
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a young woman reported missing after a shooting Monday morning has been found alive in Cottage Grove. According to officers, the 18-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to her leg. She is being transported to the hospital for treatment but officers say she is expected to survive her injuries.
Ex-police officer hopes device he invented, Top Kontrol, curbs carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A former police officer believes he can help bring carjackings down across the country.Kao Lee invented a device called Top Kontrol. He said it can prevent theft while also keeping car owners safe. "So far, so good. It's built for confidence and convenience," Lee said.It's how describes his invention, Top Kontrol, an anti-theft and anti-carjacking device. With the help of his business partner, Ken Salway, they're eager to show vehicle owners how it works."What it does during the process of a carjacking is it will shut the car down," Salway said.Salway said if the doors open while the...
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
Minnesota man sentenced to life for beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in February 2021. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, on Sept. 9, a jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony. On Sept. 23, he was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
fox9.com
15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
fox9.com
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to the Richfield football game shooting
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Richfield Police Department arrested two teenagers over the weekend for their alleged involvement in the shooting outside the homecoming football game that caused mass panic. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy who is a former Richfield High School Student early Saturday morning. Authorities...
mprnews.org
Man who died and officer identified in northeast Minneapolis shooting involving police
Authorities have identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police said they believe the man fatally shot himself after the confrontation.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
fox9.com
Police arrest three suspects after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home
(FOX 9) - Inver Grove Heights police have arrested three people on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a home early Saturday. Police responded to the 2100 block of 78th Court E for a 911 hangup call from a home at 2:07 a.m. and arrived to find a man dead on the floor, according to a press release from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox9.com
Angry Taco Bell patron sentenced for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The woman who hit and killed an elderly woman with her car, in a moment of apparent frustration at a Taco Bell in Brooklyn Center in June 2022, will serve prison time. Fifty-nine-year-old Tammy Renae Olson was sentenced to four years behind bars for...
15-year-old Richfield football game shooting suspect arrested
Two arrests have been made in connection to the shooting that left two people injured near the high school football stadium during Friday night's varsity game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy. Richfield police announced Sunday that the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy who is a current student at Richfield High...
Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro
Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
