MINNEAPOLIS -- A former police officer believes he can help bring carjackings down across the country.Kao Lee invented a device called Top Kontrol. He said it can prevent theft while also keeping car owners safe. "So far, so good. It's built for confidence and convenience," Lee said.It's how describes his invention, Top Kontrol, an anti-theft and anti-carjacking device. With the help of his business partner, Ken Salway, they're eager to show vehicle owners how it works."What it does during the process of a carjacking is it will shut the car down," Salway said.Salway said if the doors open while the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO