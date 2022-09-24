ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

bulletin-news.com

Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada

Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
KARE 11

Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Missing St. Paul shooting victim found alive in Cottage Grove

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a young woman reported missing after a shooting Monday morning has been found alive in Cottage Grove. According to officers, the 18-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to her leg. She is being transported to the hospital for treatment but officers say she is expected to survive her injuries.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ex-police officer hopes device he invented, Top Kontrol, curbs carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former police officer believes he can help bring carjackings down across the country.Kao Lee invented a device called Top Kontrol. He said it can prevent theft while also keeping car owners safe.  "So far, so good. It's built for confidence and convenience," Lee said.It's how describes his invention, Top Kontrol, an anti-theft and anti-carjacking device. With the help of his business partner, Ken Salway, they're eager to show vehicle owners how it works."What it does during the process of a carjacking is it will shut the car down," Salway said.Salway said if the doors open while the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
truecrimedaily

Minnesota man sentenced to life for beating girlfriend to death

MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in February 2021. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, on Sept. 9, a jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony. On Sept. 23, he was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brian Keith
fox9.com

15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police arrest 2 teens in connection to the Richfield football game shooting

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Richfield Police Department arrested two teenagers over the weekend for their alleged involvement in the shooting outside the homecoming football game that caused mass panic. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy who is a former Richfield High School Student early Saturday morning. Authorities...
RICHFIELD, MN
#Bca#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fox
KFIL Radio

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager's Overdose Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

