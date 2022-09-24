Watch: Meteorologist Tom Atkins live at North East WineFest
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Watch Meteorologist Tom Atkins, joined by our own Jennifer Mobilia, live from the 2022 North East WineFest.
At the 2022 North East WineFest , folks have a chance to sample over 100 different local wines. There are also dozens of entertainers as well as hundreds of crafts and tents.Watch: WineFest returns to North East
The North East WineFest is taking place at Gibson Park Friday 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
