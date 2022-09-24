Watch: Meteorologist Tom Atkins live at North East WineFest

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Watch Meteorologist Tom Atkins, joined by our own Jennifer Mobilia, live from the 2022 North East WineFest.

At the 2022 North East WineFest , folks have a chance to sample over 100 different local wines. There are also dozens of entertainers as well as hundreds of crafts and tents.

The North East WineFest is taking place at Gibson Park Friday 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

