KEEPSD to Debut in Kearny Mesa

A new coffee shop is breaking onto the scene in Kearny Mesa called KEEPSD . A recent permit filing places them on Convoy Street , moving into a 1,800 square foot former check cashing location neighboring ShareTea.

While we know very little about KEEPSD in their early stages of planning, an account is parked on Instagram and shares a few broad details for what we can expect.

KEEPSD promises to offer “Coffee & Bread,” according to their Instagram profile. The cafe warns “Winter is Coming,” suggesting we’ll see them open doors in Winter 2022 if all goes well.

As we wait for new details to emerge about KEEPSD, we’ll continue to update this post. Follow them on Instagram for more information as it’s released.

