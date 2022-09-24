ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

KEEPSD to Debut in Kearny Mesa

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

A new coffee shop is breaking onto the scene in Kearny Mesa called KEEPSD . A recent permit filing places them on Convoy Street , moving into a 1,800 square foot former check cashing location neighboring ShareTea.

While we know very little about KEEPSD in their early stages of planning, an account is parked on Instagram and shares a few broad details for what we can expect.

KEEPSD promises to offer “Coffee & Bread,” according to their Instagram profile. The cafe warns “Winter is Coming,” suggesting we’ll see them open doors in Winter 2022 if all goes well.

As we wait for new details to emerge about KEEPSD, we’ll continue to update this post. Follow them on Instagram for more information as it’s released.



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches

Disney has announced that it’s shutting down somee operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
443
Followers
226
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy