San Clemente, CA

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island

Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
Colorado runners win Surf City 10

On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
Finding “Fur”ever Families in Orange County

Orange County has in its care more displaced dogs and cats than ever, many of which rely on OC Animal Care for temporary shelter and medical attention until they can be adopted. For the past few years, OC Animal Care, located in Tustin, has been housing animals in excess of...
Be Your Own Boss

A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
OC Streetcar public meeting set for Sep. 29 in Santa Ana

The OC Streetcar team will be hosting a public meeting to to learn about track construction activities, lane closures, parking restrictions and property access this Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. A brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session....
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee

Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
Beyond the Decorative Art Exhibition Opens October 9 at Great Park Gallery

The City of Irvine is pleased to present Beyond the Decorative, a collective contemporary art exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, October 9, 1–3 p.m. An engaging exhibition discussion about the history of décor and its role in contemporary art will take place Saturday, November 12, 1–3 p.m., and an artists-guided tour will take place Sunday, December 4, 1–3 p.m. The exhibition runs through Saturday, December 31.
Hard to Figure’s Capote win caps record five-victory day for jockey Vazquez

Jockey Ramon Vazquez won his second riding title in as many meets at Los Alamitos and the 38-year-old native of Puerto Rico did so with a flourish. Vazquez became the first rider to win five races in a single afternoon since daytime thoroughbred racing returned to Los Alamitos in July, 2014. The previous best was four wins, accomplished by six riders – including Abel Cedillo twice.
Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season

Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
Anaheim Hills Big Lots robbers found hiding under a dumpster

An unidentified man and woman, both 18-years-old, were arrested by the Anaheim police after they allegedly stole a shopping cart full of items from a Big Lots store in Anaheim Hills and flashed a gun at an employee. Anaheim police officers responded to the store, which is located at 6336...
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police

Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park

On September 25th, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, patrol officers from the Cypress Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park. Upon their arrival, officers found the pedestrian (a male adult), who sustained fatal injuries during the collision, lying in the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the involved driver (Hannah Esser, 20 years old) was engaged in an altercation with the pedestrian shortly before he was struck by her vehicle.
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud

LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
