wdhn.com
Enterprise leaders urge citizens to prepare for hurricane
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Mayor William E. Cooper and other City of Enterprise leaders are urging the residents of Enterprise and Coffee County to be prepared for potential severe weather when hurricane Ian makes landfall. While it’s too early to know where or when Hurricane Ian will make landfall, Cooper is...
wdhn.com
CAUTION: Dothan sewer rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—L & K Construction, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of September 26 through September 30. The work will proceed in the following areas:. Osceola Street. Houston Street. Choctaw Street. Plaza Drive. Montezuma Avenue. Tacoma Street. The...
wdhn.com
Liquor license denied for one Houston Co. restaurant
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A liquor license was denied by the Houston County Commission for a new bar and grill where a strip club had been located. Horizon Bar and Grill location used to be the location of Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club. Now, one of the former...
wtvy.com
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
wdhn.com
Hartford citywide prayer asks for God’s help for those in the path of Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—For the first time in a number of years, a community-wide “Inter-denominational” prayer was held. On the Hartford Downtown Square Sunday night. More than a half-dozen church congregations across geneva county took part. Participants asked. God to help heal differences in this nation, as well...
wtvy.com
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased...
wdhn.com
Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
wdhn.com
Property tax increase approved by Houston Co. Commission
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A property tax increase is coming to Houston County residents:. Monday, the Houston County Commission approved the increase that Southeast Health will receive. The tax will go towards Southeast Health to offset rising expenses the hospital has experienced. Currently, Southeast Health receives 2.5 mils...
Body found inside donation bin in south Alabama; probe underway
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a donation clothing bin. Enterprise police were dispatched at 1 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street on a report of a possible dead body. Officers and detectives arrived at the scene and confirmed the...
wdhn.com
Vehicle overturns after being hit on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 Monday morning, a two-vehicle accident at Ross Clark Circle and Kelley Rd. caused one car to overturn on the circle. According to police, a Chevrolet Cobalt was trying to cross the Ross Clark Circle when they were struck by another car traveling northbound on the circle.
holmescounty.news
Friday night fire incident at DMH turns out to be minor
A minor fire incident had Holmes and Washington County first responders en route to Doctors Memorial Hospital (DMH) late Friday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) Assistant Fire Chief Travis Cook said dispatch received the call at 8:25 p.m. and advised units that the hospital’s medical/surgical unit was experiencing smoke coming from the air conditioning vents.
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 26, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a couple showers during the afternoon hours as a cold front makes its way into the region from the north. Expect highs to top out in the low 90s.
wtvy.com
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
wdhn.com
Geneva police searches for wanted man
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is searching for a male suspect who fled after police attempted to arrest him. On Friday, September 23rd, Geneva Police Officers attempted to arrest Jacob Davis, 38, in the Walmart parking lot. Davis fled the parking lot in a white Chevrolet Trax and led officers on a pursuit westbound on Highway 52. Geneva and Samson Police chose to stop the pursuit due to hazardous road conditions.
wtvy.com
10 compete in “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday afternoon, 10 local high school seniors competed in the “2023 Distinguished Young Women of Houston County,” a scholarship program. The annual event kicked off at Dothan’s Opera House at 4:00 p.m. The program’s goal is to prepare these students for a successful...
