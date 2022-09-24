Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
birminghamtimes.com
Here Are A Few Leading Birmingham (AL) Activists You Should Know
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Bham Now
7 new Birmingham businesses opening now + coming soon, including Hi-Wire Brewing
Birmingham foodies, we know so many new spots for you to try. From gourmet street food to beer to coffee, there are so many businesses in The Magic City coming soon or already open. Here are seven that we’re excited to visit. 1. Encore Rouge | Downtown. Street food...
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s Mountain Brook home vandalized by Atlanta police training center opponents, officials say
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center. Vandals targeted the Birmingham-area home of M. Miller Gorrie, the chairman of Brasfield & Gorrie, which is a primary...
Wave 3
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
CBS 42 House Calls: ‘Twindemic’ concerns
This week, Dr. Celeste talks about the concerns of a "twindemic" this flu season.
Shelby Reporter
Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park
PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants. CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
Engineer Arthur Williams builds Birmingham teens for success
On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
Bham Now
Huffstutler’s Hardware, a Homewood original, closing this fall
Huffstutler’s Hardware, Homewood’s beloved neighborhood hardware store for nearly a century, is closing later this fall. A Homewood original, according to Bhamwiki, the store first opened its doors in the 1930s. The city of Homewood was established in 1926. Previously located on the block where Soho Square/Homewood City...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
Anniston Men’s Fashion Flash Mob
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm It’s More 2 Me, Inc. will take over Zinn Park. This men’s fashion flash mob is to help change the narrative for the men of color in the community. They will meet in suits at Zinn Park and share a few words then walk 2 blocks back around to the park. The walk consists of walking pass the police station (symbolic of not being arrested) and the courthouse (symbolic of not being sentenced), thus changing the narrative of their community. The organizers stated, “We are giving the media and others a new narrative.
Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
shsroar.com
UAB Hosts a Highschool Band Day
The University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted a Band Day for high school students from all over Alabama on September 17th, 2022. Students drove from their home schools to the athletics fields in Birmingham. The Band Director, Gene Fambro, sectioned each group of instruments and auxiliary off to practice their music and routines, which were posted for the band to practice before that Saturday. After practice, the band was dismissed for a two hour break to allow auxiliary and band members to prepare for the upcoming halftime show. “We hope to see you back here for our game against Georgia Southern.” Gene expressed before the two hour break. Later, the band recuperated outside of the stadium for Chik-Fil-A, and headed straight to the stands to enjoy stands tunes and continue on to perform the half-time show. The show included songs from The Backstreet Boys and One Direction. After the performance, high-schoolers were allowed to leave and head home. UAB’s Highschool Band Day was an amazing learning experience, and let high-schoolers peek into the life of a college marching band member.
wvtm13.com
Jones addresses Birmingham church on intersecting of faith and politics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Religion and politics have often been viewed as two things that don't necessarily go together. Watch the video above to learn why some say the two actually go hand-in-hand.
Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list
There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
