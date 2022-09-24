Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Police: Man and woman wanted for charges connected to Pana fight
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two people they say are connected to mob action and aggravated battery in Pana. On Saturday just before 1 p.m. Pana Police got a call of a fight in progress near 4th and Oak Street. Callers reported hearing one gun shot fired.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of fentanyl
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
WAND TV
Police investigate shooting in Lovington
LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating a shooting in Lovington. According to the Moultrie County Coroner a victim was being transported from Lovington to a Decatur hospital. WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
newschannel20.com
Urgent Rent-A-car employee assaulted at work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Urgent Rent-A-Car employee was assaulted while at work. The Springfield Police Department says it happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. (The Employee getting assaulted by a customer, 3:36, 3:49, 4:07) The customer punched and threw a drink at the employee. We're told there has...
wlds.com
Stolen Car from Sangamon Found Abandonded in Middle of Jacksonville Street
Jacksonville Police recovered stolen property after investigating a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to a police report, a Jacksonville Police officer was dispatched for a report of an unoccupied or abandoned motor vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the railroad underpass on Routt Street just before 7:00 am Friday.
wdbr.com
Suspected of multiple burglaries
He was a known person to Springfield police wanted in a number of investigations so much so SPD made a concerted effort on social media to track him down and last Friday they finally did. 36 year old Russell Adams was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for possession of...
Herald & Review
Raid in Decatur results in arrest of alleged dealer, 66
DECATUR — Police report that a raid on a “known nuisance crack house” resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old Decatur drug dealer. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department describes Rozell Perry being found inside the house in the 1200 block of North Union Street after he had earlier been seen on the front porch before the raid on the morning of Aug. 17.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
newschannel20.com
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
Wanted murder suspect arrested
CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
wmay.com
Report: LHS Teacher On Paid Leave Following Arrest
The Lanphier High School teacher who was arrested after an altercation with a student has reportedly been placed on paid leave while the investigation of the incident continues. While District 186 has declined to publicly comment on Adrian Akers’ status with the district, Newschannel 20 reports that Akers was placed...
newschannel20.com
Drive-Thru flu shot clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your flu shot without leaving your car. Memorial Health is offering flu shots at two easy-to-access drive-thru locations in Springfield. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Memorial Drive-Thru...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
newschannel20.com
ISP offers rapid deployment training to other agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. The training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. “Both...
Man charged in home invasion investigation
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
Deputies respond to domestic violence situation
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening […]
