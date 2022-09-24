FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — New relief may be on the way for the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) which is facing a staffing emergency. A newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the ordinance change on Oct. 11, 2022.

