Washington, DC

Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas

Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
MANASSAS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek

Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

New police hires may get a $15K hiring bonus in Fairfax County; zilch for current officers

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — New relief may be on the way for the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) which is facing a staffing emergency. A newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the ordinance change on Oct. 11, 2022.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station

This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

'Rats!' Tysons power outage caused by rodents

TYSONS, Va. (WJLA) — It's not your usual cause behind a power outage. Over 1,500 Dominion Energy customers in Tysons lost power Friday night after a rat infiltrated a piece of equipment, spokeswoman Peggy Fox tweeted out. Power was restored over an hour later. Fox also wrote that while...
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Washingtonian.com

Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

