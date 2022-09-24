Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
West Falls Church development plans will require major Metro parking cuts
Metro anticipates reducing the parking capacity at its West Falls Church station by over 700 spaces in order to accommodate a planned redevelopment of the property between I-66 and Haycock Road. Under review by Fairfax County, the project would replace the Metro station’s surface parking lots with 24 acres of...
WTOP
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
mocoshow.com
Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas
Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
Augusta Free Press
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
'We're ready' | Virginia fire department sends rescue crews to assist with Hurricane Ian
CHANTILLY, Va. — Late Saturday night, as most people were enjoying their weekend, a group of 45 men and women were packing up their gear for a long journey south to assist with Hurricane Ian. "We're ready to go," said Marc Campet, a veteran member of the search and...
WJLA
'Delivering on a promise': Ground broken at Barry Farm redevelopment site in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground Monday on a project dedicated to restoring a beloved community to many longtime residents. Groundbreaking of The Asberry marks the first on-site building delivered at Barry Farm...
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
WJLA
New police hires may get a $15K hiring bonus in Fairfax County; zilch for current officers
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — New relief may be on the way for the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) which is facing a staffing emergency. A newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the ordinance change on Oct. 11, 2022.
themunchonline.com
GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
TRAVEL NEWS: 100% off sale, new biz class seats, & DMV airport rankings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A brand new airline seat that’s sure to impress, ticket prices so low you have to check twice to make sure they’re legit, and a reality check for airports in the DMV. Here’s what you need to know this week: How BWI, IAD, & DCA rank compared to other airports […]
WJLA
'Rats!' Tysons power outage caused by rodents
TYSONS, Va. (WJLA) — It's not your usual cause behind a power outage. Over 1,500 Dominion Energy customers in Tysons lost power Friday night after a rat infiltrated a piece of equipment, spokeswoman Peggy Fox tweeted out. Power was restored over an hour later. Fox also wrote that while...
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
Washingtonian.com
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
