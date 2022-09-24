ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Grove, OH

Lima News

Kalida captures PCL tournament title

OTTAWA — Kalida edged Ottoville by one stroke to take first at the Putnam County League tournament at Pike Runs Golf Club Monday. Kalida finished with a 332 and Ottoville was second with a 333. Leipsic was third with a score of 349, followed by Miller City (363), Pandora-Gilboa (388), Columbus Grove (390) and Fort Jennings (402).
KALIDA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For Friday, September 23, 2022

WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first ... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
WAUSEON, OH
Lima News

Births

Sept. 17 — Samantha and Jonah Lee, Spencerville, boy. Sept. 19 — Sara Anthony and Freddie Watkins, Wapakoneta, girl; Sabrina and Curtis Creps, Wapakoneta, boy; Lillian San Jose Diaz and Elder Lopez Rodriguez, Lima, girl. Sept. 23 — Katelyn Rimmer and Jacob Frieson, Lima, boy. Mercy Health-St....
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Mercy College announces honors list

TOLEDO — The following students were awarded honors for the Summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Honors List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours:. Amy Brock, BS Healthcare Administration,...
TOLEDO, OH
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
PIQUA, OH
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
Delphos school board hears updates

DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
DELPHOS, OH
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court

Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
WAUSEON, OH
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash

A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
TOLEDO, OH
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake

A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
LAKEVIEW, OH
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday

One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
KENTON, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Lima man killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon. According to the police, 21-year-old Kyius Simpson of Lima was killed in the crash just before 12:30 pm on top of the Jameson overpass. Simpson was heading northbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson was wearing a helmet, but officers believe that speed was a factor in the crash. If you have any information about the incident,you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
LIMA, OH
Lima Municipal Court records

Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH

