Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Kalida captures PCL tournament title
OTTAWA — Kalida edged Ottoville by one stroke to take first at the Putnam County League tournament at Pike Runs Golf Club Monday. Kalida finished with a 332 and Ottoville was second with a 333. Leipsic was third with a score of 349, followed by Miller City (363), Pandora-Gilboa (388), Columbus Grove (390) and Fort Jennings (402).
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Roundup For Friday, September 23, 2022
WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first ... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
Lima News
Births
Sept. 17 — Samantha and Jonah Lee, Spencerville, boy. Sept. 19 — Sara Anthony and Freddie Watkins, Wapakoneta, girl; Sabrina and Curtis Creps, Wapakoneta, boy; Lillian San Jose Diaz and Elder Lopez Rodriguez, Lima, girl. Sept. 23 — Katelyn Rimmer and Jacob Frieson, Lima, boy. Mercy Health-St....
Lima News
Mercy College announces honors list
TOLEDO — The following students were awarded honors for the Summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Honors List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours:. Amy Brock, BS Healthcare Administration,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Lima News
Delphos school board hears updates
DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
peakofohio.com
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday
One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
cleveland19.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
Lima News
Animals, candid winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
Winners of the animals and candid categories are announced today in the 26th annual The Lima News Amateur Photo Competition. WHAT: The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. WHEN: October at ArtSpace/Lima downtown; after that, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center High Street Mall Gallery through end of year...
hometownstations.com
Lima man killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon. According to the police, 21-year-old Kyius Simpson of Lima was killed in the crash just before 12:30 pm on top of the Jameson overpass. Simpson was heading northbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson was wearing a helmet, but officers believe that speed was a factor in the crash. If you have any information about the incident,you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
Comments / 0