Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Our Lady of Mercy, West Deptford among winners
Carley Volkmann scored four goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy past Woodstown 5-0 in Newfield. Our Lady of Mercy (4-3-1) sported a 1-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with four scores. Savanna Fries also had a goal while Elizabeth Giamboy made 12 saves. Woodstown...
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Bridgeton over Penns Grove
Adelina Wilks scored five goals as Bridgeton took down Penns Grove 5-1 in Bridgeton. Emily Perez made 11 saves for Bridgeton (3-4) in net to make it difficult for Penns Grove (0-7). Ocean City 4, Millville 0. Ariel Dowe scored the lone goal for Penns Grove while Mariam Rodriguez-Balbuena was...
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Gloucester County field hockey for Sept. 26: Delsea wins in OT; Clearview tops Gateway
Gabriella Szwed broke a scoreless tie with a goal in overtime to lift Delsea to a 1-0 victory over Woodstown in Franklinville. Jordyn Conrad assisted on the goal in support of Jordyn Rosenberg, who made two saves to earn the shutout for Delsea (6-2-1). Woodstown dropped to 3-2-1. Salem 6,...
Atlantic County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Egg Harbor prevails
Junior Gabriella Piantadosi scored her fifth goal of the season and the 25th of her career as Egg Harbor snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Jailynn Mulhern and Maddie Eye also scored for Egg Harbor, which took a 2-1 lead in the first...
Burlington co. girls field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp, Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Salem County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Salem over Cumberland Christian
Laura Hassler scored three goals to lead the offensive attack for Salem in a 6-1 victory over Cumberland County in Salem. Hannah Sharp added two goals and two assists as Salem (3-3) scored five goals in the first half. Cumberland Christian (0-1) finished with eight shots on goal but Marcela...
Salem County field hockey for Sept. 26: Bower leads Salem past Deptford
Marissa Bower had a team-high two goals and contributed an assist to lead Salem to a 6-0 victory over Deptord in Deptford. Abby Hempel and Rhionna Timmons added a goal and an assist apiece for Salem (4-3). Molly Vengenock and Samantha Dale also scored in the victory and Abby Boggs...
Camden County field hockey roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Flynn sparks Audubon
Ashley Flynn had a hand in all three goals, as she scored two and assisted on the other in Audubon’s 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in Audubon. Emily Bobo also scored and Maddy Kerns recorded an assist as Audubon evened its record at 3-3. Casey Green and Sienna Giannotti...
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4
October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
Cumberland County field hockey for Sept. 26: Schalick defeats Cumberland
Cumberland is 3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team
They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program’s history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game’s end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
Field Hockey: Notes and observations from Week 2 of the 2022 season
Each Monday, I will take a look at the week that was across the New Jersey landscape and jot down some of the biggest things that caught my attention. That could be anything from major milestones and teams trending up, to players that had a fantastic week and much more.
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
