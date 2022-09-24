This week all eyes are focused on the tropics, which have been quiet so far this year, but even the "quiet" seasons can have big impacts. As of writing this blogpost on Monday, Hurricane Ian was in the Caribbean Sea heading northward, expected to make landfall in western Cuba tonight into Tuesday morning. Then it is expected to intensify to a Category 4 over the Gulf of Mexico before it makes landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday into Thursday.

