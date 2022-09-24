Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
3d ago
If you quit letting in the scum of the earth at our Southern border, this wouldn't be an issue.
WOWT
Nebraska doctors fear the flu will make a comeback
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For two years, the flu seemed to nearly disappear as COVID raged around the world. This season influenza seems well-staged to make a comeback, especially as the demand for vaccinations has taken a dip. Health experts have feared a “twindemic” since the pandemic began: A surge...
3 News Now
How The Weather In Omaha Can Affect Hurricanes
This week all eyes are focused on the tropics, which have been quiet so far this year, but even the "quiet" seasons can have big impacts. As of writing this blogpost on Monday, Hurricane Ian was in the Caribbean Sea heading northward, expected to make landfall in western Cuba tonight into Tuesday morning. Then it is expected to intensify to a Category 4 over the Gulf of Mexico before it makes landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday into Thursday.
Ask Omaha: Guess in which year medicinal cannabis will be legalized in Nebraska?
Do you feel really terrible for all of the families of people struggling with illnesses that medicinal cannabis could really help? They have been tirelessly working to legalize it in Nebraska for decades.
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
WOWT
Irish nurses visit Methodist Women’s Hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clare and Catherine are nurses from Ireland. They’re learning from Forensic Nurse Examiner Team Leader, Jen Tran, about how they care for patients in need. All three work closely with those who’ve experienced abuse. “When a patient comes in following sexual assault, domestic violence,...
1011now.com
CHI doctor warns of increased ragweed allergy symptoms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve been dealing with allergy symptoms lately, there’s a reason for that. This time of year, ragweed is the common culprit and it could be causing a number of symptoms. Ragweed is a weed that grows this time of year, particularly in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
WOWT
Trial pushed to January for Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial date for a Nebraska teenager accused of having an illegal abortion has been moved. Celeste Burgess, 18, was in Madison County Court again Monday morning. According to court documents, Burgess waived her right to a speedy trial and her Nov. 14 trial date has...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Iowa vets reunite for first time since Korean War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A reunion decades in the making. Old friends speak our language, even if it’s been a while since we talked. That sums up this walk for Rolland Thomas. He’s on his way to see a buddy who just moved in next door at The Heritage at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
WOWT
Hanson Park gazebo fire
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated:...
WOWT
Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023
The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
WOWT
Public hearings announced for Nebraska Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public hearings on two ballot initiatives have been announced. Two initiatives will be on Nebraska’s general election ballot this November. The Voter ID Amendment, known as Initiative Measure 432, would require Nebraska residents to present a valid ID to vote in the state. The Minimum...
unothegateway.com
OPINION: The dangers of having unvaccinated students on campus
Six months ago, I took time out of my schedule to vaccinate myself against a virus that kept me distant from my loved ones for the past year. Today, there are still those who would rather continue living in this pandemic and putting people at risk instead of getting vaccinated.
WOWT
‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage. A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year. “Twenty years ago we used to...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
