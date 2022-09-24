Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Year of the Limu event shares information on proper harvesting and cultural importance
More than 20 species of seaweed were on display at a Year of the Limu community celebration Friday. Visitors got the opportunity to see up-close, touch, and even sample some of the varieties. This was just one of several events held throughout this “Year of the Limu” as designated by...
the university of hawai'i system
WELCOME TO THE DEPARTMENT OF ART AND ART HISTORYWho we are and what we value
The Department of Art and Art History (ART) offers three separate but interrelated undergraduate programs. Art history, leading to the BA, affords the opportunity to study the arts of Asia, the Pacific, and the West in a historical and cultural context. The studio art programs provide students either with a broad-based, liberal arts approach via the BA or with a more focused studio specialization leading to the BFA. The latter is considered more appropriate for students intending to pursue the MFA at the graduate level.
honolulumagazine.com
Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana
When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
the university of hawai'i system
Native Hawaiian
September is Hawaiian History month, and JABSOM has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition to produce a vessel for education about Hawai’i’s history and culture that offers a vivid spectrum of programs to celebrate Native Hawaiian history. One week is traditionally dedicated to health. “If you’re talking about the Hawaiian community, and where we were […]
No more malasada puffs at Leonard’s Bakery (for now)
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard's Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction is currently underway on a new warehouse at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment plant. When complete, the building’s foundation will be 16 feet above sea level ― an example of how new upgrades are being made with climate change in mind. Facilities at its...
LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out in Honolulu
September 26 is observed as national dumpling day!
midpac.edu
One School, the Mid-Pacific Way
Living and working as a community has been top of mind for us at Mid-Pacific, especially after more than two years of visible reminders that separation due to Covid-19 was necessary for safety and health. While the safety and health of everyone on campus remains a priority, we are mindful that maintaining a sense of community will help all of us overcome the impact of Covid. The faculty and staff have been fully attentive to strengthening classroom communities daily. It is undoubtedly one of the most important goals of the teacher. Singing the oli altogether at Noio firelane facing Mānoa Valley every Monday morning is community made visible.
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
KITV.com
New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11
HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
Hawaii Magazine
How to Make the Most of Your One Day on Oʻahu
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is a bustling hub for international, domestic and interisland travel, making O‘ahu a pitstop for countless U.S. travelers heading to or from Asia or Australia. Even interisland travelers flock to Oʻahu, aptly known as the Gathering Place, on business trips and quick getaways.
mauinow.com
Central Pacific Bank customer wins a new Toyota 4Runner in its ‘Go Contactless!’ campaign
Central Pacific Bank capped off its Go Contactless! campaign by awarding the grand prize winner with a brand new 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium at its Downtown Honolulu Main Branch. Five finalists selected at random were assigned a remote key fob, however only one of them started the car....
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022
According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
hawaiinewsnow.com
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June 2018, Tesla’s SolarCity installed roof panels and wall chargers on Ben Kulia’s multi-unit home in Manoa. The project was supposed to save him money ― while saving the environment. But all it’s done is give him grief. To this day, the system...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Popping: Sooper Secret Izakaya Has Tuesday Lunch Specials at ‘Ili‘ili
To fans who mourned the closure of Sooper Secret Izakaya in August, and those who never got the chance to go: The James Beard Award nominee has resurfaced with weekly lunch pop-ups out of ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry in Mō‘ili‘ili. After selling out of his cheese-stuffed chicken tsukune katsu sandwiches in his first outing last week, Ricky Goings has decided to resurface every Tuesday with one or two lunch specials.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
