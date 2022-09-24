ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

WELCOME TO THE DEPARTMENT OF ART AND ART HISTORYWho we are and what we value

The Department of Art and Art History (ART) offers three separate but interrelated undergraduate programs. Art history, leading to the BA, affords the opportunity to study the arts of Asia, the Pacific, and the West in a historical and cultural context. The studio art programs provide students either with a broad-based, liberal arts approach via the BA or with a more focused studio specialization leading to the BFA. The latter is considered more appropriate for students intending to pursue the MFA at the graduate level.
honolulumagazine.com

Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana

When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
the university of hawai'i system

Native Hawaiian

September is Hawaiian History month, and JABSOM has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition to produce a vessel for education about Hawai’i’s history and culture that offers a vivid spectrum of programs to celebrate Native Hawaiian history. One week is traditionally dedicated to health. “If you’re talking about the Hawaiian community, and where we were […]
midpac.edu

One School, the Mid-Pacific Way

Living and working as a community has been top of mind for us at Mid-Pacific, especially after more than two years of visible reminders that separation due to Covid-19 was necessary for safety and health. While the safety and health of everyone on campus remains a priority, we are mindful that maintaining a sense of community will help all of us overcome the impact of Covid. The faculty and staff have been fully attentive to strengthening classroom communities daily. It is undoubtedly one of the most important goals of the teacher. Singing the oli altogether at Noio firelane facing Mānoa Valley every Monday morning is community made visible.
KITV.com

UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
KITV.com

New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
Hawaii Magazine

How to Make the Most of Your One Day on Oʻahu

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is a bustling hub for international, domestic and interisland travel, making O‘ahu a pitstop for countless U.S. travelers heading to or from Asia or Australia. Even interisland travelers flock to Oʻahu, aptly known as the Gathering Place, on business trips and quick getaways.
KHON2

Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022

According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Popping: Sooper Secret Izakaya Has Tuesday Lunch Specials at ‘Ili‘ili

To fans who mourned the closure of Sooper Secret Izakaya in August, and those who never got the chance to go: The James Beard Award nominee has resurfaced with weekly lunch pop-ups out of ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry in Mō‘ili‘ili. After selling out of his cheese-stuffed chicken tsukune katsu sandwiches in his first outing last week, Ricky Goings has decided to resurface every Tuesday with one or two lunch specials.
imagesofoldhawaii.com

“Swillauea”

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.

