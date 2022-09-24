Roger Federer loses in doubles with Rafael Nadal in last match before retirement

LONDON — Roger Federer lost in doubles with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup Friday evening in London in his last match before retirement.

According to The Associated Press, Federer, 41, announced last week that this event was his final one before retirement and that his doubles outing would be his last match.

The New York Times reported that Federer’s career has spanned 24 years.

According to the AP, Federer and Nadal were on-court rivals but friends off the court.

The Tennis Channel on Twitter said that Federer and Nadal, Team Europe, fought hard but ultimately lost to Team World 4-6, 7-6 and 11-9.

Federer did not compete anywhere since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021 until the doubles match Friday, according to the AP. He had a third surgery on his right knee.

Federer has hit the men’s market with eight Wimbledon, six Australian Open, five U.S. Open and one French Open tennis championships, according to the AP. He has 103 career single trophies, 310 weeks at number one in the ATP ranking, a Davis Cup Title, Olympic medals and 20 Grand Slam titles.

©2022 Cox Media Group