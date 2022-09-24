Read full article on original website
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint team of more than 60 state and federal law enforcement officers took part in breaking up what is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history over the September 24th weekend. According to reports, officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in...
Authorities: More than 300 dogs seized in York, surrounding counties in dog-fighting sting
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 300 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County and other South Carolina counites, authorities said. A joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen...
