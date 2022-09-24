ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethune, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads

We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethune, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Harry D. Simms, 62. Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Chester County skydiving accident leaves one dead

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Chester County are investigating a skydiving accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called out around 1:25 p.m. to the area of Chester-Catawba Regional Airport which is also where Skydive Carolina is based.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ordinance The County
News19 WLTX

Park upgrades underway in St. Matthews

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Several park upgrades are in the works throughout St. Matthews. Town administrator Rosyl Warren says funding from the capital project sales tax will support a pocket park being built next to town hall. At this park, a gazebo with staging will allow for events. Additional...
SAINT MATTHEWS, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy