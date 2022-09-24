ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off

Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:. • C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday through Friday. • North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday through Friday. • St. Petersburg VA Clinic: Wednesday through Friday. No visitations will be allowed at the Bay...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #13: Hurricane Shelters Closest to Gulfport, Florida

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson issued another update at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. In it, he spoke about shelters and who should use them. Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for evacuation zones A-C; zone A was ordered to evacuate earlier this evening, while the evacuation order goes into effect for evacuation zones B and C tomorrow (Sept. 27) morning.
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Gulfport, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Redington Beach, FL
Gulfport, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Pinellas County issues mandatory evacuations starting Monday evening

Pinellas County will start opening shelters at 6 p.m. Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for high risk areas ahead of Hurricane Ian after officials warned residents this morning to prepare and move inland. The mandatory evacuation order will start at 6 p.m. Monday for all residents in...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #11: Mandatory Evacuations Pinellas

Pinellas County has announced mandatory evacuations for everyone in evacuation zone A as well as all mobile home residents in Pinellas, effective 6 p.m. today. All residential healthcare facilities must evacuate, effective immediately (2 p.m., Sept. 26). Come tomorrow at 7 a.m., everyone in evacuation zones B and C must...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Sandbags#Emergency Management#Tropical Storm Ian#Indian Rocks Beach Sand
thegabber.com

Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open

In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam

While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport. The Gabber Newspaper partnered...
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
thegabber.com

Ian Update #10: Hurricane-Related Service Closures in Pinellas

City Facilities: Closed at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Stetson: Tuesday-Thursday (Sept. 27-29) No in-person classes or events. Updates: Stetson College of Law’s website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages. St. Pete. Bay Pines VA: Sept. 26-29, possibly longer. This includes in-person appointments, procedures, and emergencies. The North Pinellas...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #9: Gulfport Closures, Trash, Sandbags, Sewers and Shelters

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days. All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Council May Discontinue Zoom Meetings

Gulfport City Council may discontinue its current hybrid model for citizen participation, and a preliminary discussion took place at the council’s Sept. 20 regular meeting. Currently residents who do not wish to attend a meeting in person can use a Zoom setup to listen remotely and also make comments to the council. That option is typically used by only one or two people, and the City pays almost $600 per month for its Zoom subscription, according to officials.
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy