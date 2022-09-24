Gulfport City Council may discontinue its current hybrid model for citizen participation, and a preliminary discussion took place at the council’s Sept. 20 regular meeting. Currently residents who do not wish to attend a meeting in person can use a Zoom setup to listen remotely and also make comments to the council. That option is typically used by only one or two people, and the City pays almost $600 per month for its Zoom subscription, according to officials.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO