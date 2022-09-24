Read full article on original website
thegabber.com
Ian Update #8: Voluntary Evacuation for Pinellas Beaches, Some of Gulfport
If you live on the beaches or the parts of Gulfport closest to the water, Pinellas County has issued a voluntary evacuation. This voluntary order includes everything in Flood Zone A, which includes all the beaches. Much of South Pasadena, some of St. Pete, and the parts of Gulfport closest...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off
Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
Beach Beacon
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:. • C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday through Friday. • North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday through Friday. • St. Petersburg VA Clinic: Wednesday through Friday. No visitations will be allowed at the Bay...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #13: Hurricane Shelters Closest to Gulfport, Florida
Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson issued another update at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. In it, he spoke about shelters and who should use them. Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for evacuation zones A-C; zone A was ordered to evacuate earlier this evening, while the evacuation order goes into effect for evacuation zones B and C tomorrow (Sept. 27) morning.
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas County issues mandatory evacuations starting Monday evening
Pinellas County will start opening shelters at 6 p.m. Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for high risk areas ahead of Hurricane Ian after officials warned residents this morning to prepare and move inland. The mandatory evacuation order will start at 6 p.m. Monday for all residents in...
Authorities to restrict access to Pinellas barrier islands
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will restrict access to a list of barrier island communities in Pinellas County beginning Tuesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
Clearwater Hurricane Ian State Of Local Emergency Update
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city of Clearwater, due to impending Hurricane Ian. The city has taken numerous precautions to prepare for the storm: HURRICANE WEBPAGE We’re updating our hurricane webpage regularly. Stay
thegabber.com
Ian Update #11: Mandatory Evacuations Pinellas
Pinellas County has announced mandatory evacuations for everyone in evacuation zone A as well as all mobile home residents in Pinellas, effective 6 p.m. today. All residential healthcare facilities must evacuate, effective immediately (2 p.m., Sept. 26). Come tomorrow at 7 a.m., everyone in evacuation zones B and C must...
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
Tampa Bay area counties order mandatory, voluntary evacuations
Several Bay area counties have issued both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders as much of the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surge as a result of Hurricane Ian.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
thegabber.com
The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam
While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport. The Gabber Newspaper partnered...
What’s closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #10: Hurricane-Related Service Closures in Pinellas
City Facilities: Closed at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Stetson: Tuesday-Thursday (Sept. 27-29) No in-person classes or events. Updates: Stetson College of Law’s website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages. St. Pete. Bay Pines VA: Sept. 26-29, possibly longer. This includes in-person appointments, procedures, and emergencies. The North Pinellas...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #9: Gulfport Closures, Trash, Sandbags, Sewers and Shelters
Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days. All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his...
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of Ian
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
thegabber.com
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
Pinellas County announces school closures and shelter openings
Some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
