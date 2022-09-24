Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Meet the candidates: answering your questions at upcoming election events in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 9/25/22 — The November 2022 elections will be happening on November 8, but sample ballots will be mail on September 29, so it’s a good time to get to know your local candidates! Right now, there are several events planned around the county, and we’ll continue to keep you updated with information about what you need to know this election.
lakecountybloom.com
Thompson Announces 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes
Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)announced Cory Smith and Officer Juan Altamirano as the 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. “Our first responders play an essential role in keeping...
kymkemp.com
Teachers Strike a Deal, Structural Improvements, Electric Buses and More in the Works for SHUSD
The Southern Humboldt Unified School District (SHUSD) board held a special board meeting on September 26th at 4:30 p.m. to discuss teacher contract negotiations, campus structural improvements, electric buses and more as they convened at the South Fork campus in Miranda. -With little fanfare and only three people present at...
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: Lordy Lordy Look Who’s 40!
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Lordy lordy look who’s 40! I crossed that milestone on Friday and I’m feeling pretty darn good...
mendofever.com
Paulette Arnold: A Founder of Ukiah’s SPACE Theater, an Original Back to the Lander, and Her Life in the Performing Arts
A half-century ago Duke University graduate Paulette Arnold arrived in Ukiah, one of the ‘back to landers’ who would transform the cultural landscape of Mendocino County. For the newcomers, the 1970s were liberating: a time of creativity, ‘hippie shacks’, and personal freedom. Changes rippled through the county: liberal politics, communal living, mom-and-pop dope growing operations, the Mendocino Grapevine, Real Goods, and skinny dipping in the swimming holes along the Russian and Eel rivers.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino College to host College and University Day Oct. 4
MENDOCINO Co., 9/24/22 — Mendocino College will be hosting a student event to help local high school and college students learn more about Mendocino College and other four-year colleges and universities. “College and University Day” will take place on on Tuesday, October 4 in Ukiah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
kymkemp.com
Even With Recent Rains, Redway Still in Water Conservation Stage 3…Here’s Why
The Redway Community Services District (RCSD) held their monthly meeting via Zoom on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. though connectivity issues may have prevented some community members from attending the meeting that focused on issues and projects undertaken by the rural district. As with most community service districts, drought and water shortages continue to be a topic of discussion with the RCSD (even after an early season rain event) in addition to day-to-day operations.
mendofever.com
Structure Fire in Ukiah
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire burning in Ukiah located one the 100 block of Porzio Lane. Initial reports came in around 9:45 p.m. and the Incident Commander can be heard directing firefighters as they...
theava.com
New Fort Bragg Mural: ‘From Finland To Fort Bragg’
The mural is located on a south-facing wall in the alleyway off the 300 block of N Franklin Street. It will depict one strand of Fort Bragg’s interwoven history: Finnish immigration during the late 1800s and early 1900s. These immigrants brought a strong tradition of cooperation for the common good. Along with providing basic necessities for their families and community, they wove a social network with plays, presentations, music and dance, organizing for causes, and enjoying refreshments together after a cleansing sauna. The wall painting will depict important locations and practices:
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
Lake County News
Thousands enjoy return of Kelseyville Pear Festival
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Kelseyville Pear Festival returned on Saturday in its full form, to the delight of thousands of attendees. The 28th annual event saw downtown filled with people from all over Lake County and beyond all day Saturday, which...
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
kymkemp.com
Vegetation Fire in town of Weott
Just before 3 p.m., a vegetation fire started in the town of Weott. “Forward Progress stopped,” says Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Ward. he told us that firefighters had halted the fire at a tenth to a quarter of an acre. Myers Flat Volunteer Fire Department, Weott Volunteer Fire...
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Traffic Crawling on Hwy 20 After Crash
Traffic is backed up on Hwy 20 after a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle occurred at Orchard Shores Drive east of Clearlake Oaks in Lake county. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, about 9 a.m., a black Dodge pickup struck a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was up and walking after the crash but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
mendofever.com
Ukiah House Fire Under Investigation
Yesterday evening at approximately 9:45 p.m. firefighters were deployed to a structure fire burning in the 100 block of Ukiah’s Porizio Lane, located directly east of the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton told us that upon arrival firefighters located a single-story residential...
mendofever.com
Rescuers Save Man Clinging to Fort Bragg Cliffside as the Pacific Seethed Below
Yesterday afternoon, the bluffs of Fort Bragg reminded another visitor of the risks inherent in the alluring landscape when a man lost his footing along the cliffside and tumbled down the steep slope coming to rest mid-way down the rockface as the Pacific churned below. Fort Bragg Fire Department Chief...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Harley’ and the puppies
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more new dogs and puppies this week joining its group of adoptable dogs. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Australian cattle dog, Doberman pinscher, Dogo Argentino, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd and treeing walker coonhound.
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
crimevoice.com
Ukiah PD Arrests Burglary Suspects after Shots Fired
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects walking northbound on South Dora Street checking car doors in the 1600 block of South Dora Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies checked the area...
