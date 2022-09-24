ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

The Mendocino Voice

Meet the candidates: answering your questions at upcoming election events in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 9/25/22 — The November 2022 elections will be happening on November 8, but sample ballots will be mail on September 29, so it’s a good time to get to know your local candidates! Right now, there are several events planned around the county, and we’ll continue to keep you updated with information about what you need to know this election.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Thompson Announces 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)announced Cory Smith and Officer Juan Altamirano as the 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. “Our first responders play an essential role in keeping...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: Lordy Lordy Look Who’s 40!

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Lordy lordy look who’s 40! I crossed that milestone on Friday and I’m feeling pretty darn good...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Paulette Arnold: A Founder of Ukiah’s SPACE Theater, an Original Back to the Lander, and Her Life in the Performing Arts

A half-century ago Duke University graduate Paulette Arnold arrived in Ukiah, one of the ‘back to landers’ who would transform the cultural landscape of Mendocino County. For the newcomers, the 1970s were liberating: a time of creativity, ‘hippie shacks’, and personal freedom. Changes rippled through the county: liberal politics, communal living, mom-and-pop dope growing operations, the Mendocino Grapevine, Real Goods, and skinny dipping in the swimming holes along the Russian and Eel rivers.
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino College to host College and University Day Oct. 4

MENDOCINO Co., 9/24/22 — Mendocino College will be hosting a student event to help local high school and college students learn more about Mendocino College and other four-year colleges and universities. “College and University Day” will take place on on Tuesday, October 4 in Ukiah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Even With Recent Rains, Redway Still in Water Conservation Stage 3…Here’s Why

The Redway Community Services District (RCSD) held their monthly meeting via Zoom on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. though connectivity issues may have prevented some community members from attending the meeting that focused on issues and projects undertaken by the rural district. As with most community service districts, drought and water shortages continue to be a topic of discussion with the RCSD (even after an early season rain event) in addition to day-to-day operations.
REDWAY, CA
mendofever.com

Structure Fire in Ukiah

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire burning in Ukiah located one the 100 block of Porzio Lane. Initial reports came in around 9:45 p.m. and the Incident Commander can be heard directing firefighters as they...
UKIAH, CA
theava.com

New Fort Bragg Mural: ‘From Finland To Fort Bragg’

The mural is located on a south-facing wall in the alleyway off the 300 block of N Franklin Street. It will depict one strand of Fort Bragg’s interwoven history: Finnish immigration during the late 1800s and early 1900s. These immigrants brought a strong tradition of cooperation for the common good. Along with providing basic necessities for their families and community, they wove a social network with plays, presentations, music and dance, organizing for causes, and enjoying refreshments together after a cleansing sauna. The wall painting will depict important locations and practices:
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Lake County News

Thousands enjoy return of Kelseyville Pear Festival

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Kelseyville Pear Festival returned on Saturday in its full form, to the delight of thousands of attendees. The 28th annual event saw downtown filled with people from all over Lake County and beyond all day Saturday, which...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Vegetation Fire in town of Weott

Just before 3 p.m., a vegetation fire started in the town of Weott. “Forward Progress stopped,” says Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Ward. he told us that firefighters had halted the fire at a tenth to a quarter of an acre. Myers Flat Volunteer Fire Department, Weott Volunteer Fire...
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Traffic Crawling on Hwy 20 After Crash

Traffic is backed up on Hwy 20 after a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle occurred at Orchard Shores Drive east of Clearlake Oaks in Lake county. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, about 9 a.m., a black Dodge pickup struck a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was up and walking after the crash but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah House Fire Under Investigation

Yesterday evening at approximately 9:45 p.m. firefighters were deployed to a structure fire burning in the 100 block of Ukiah’s Porizio Lane, located directly east of the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton told us that upon arrival firefighters located a single-story residential...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: ‘Harley’ and the puppies

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more new dogs and puppies this week joining its group of adoptable dogs. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Australian cattle dog, Doberman pinscher, Dogo Argentino, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd and treeing walker coonhound.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Ukiah PD Arrests Burglary Suspects after Shots Fired

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects walking northbound on South Dora Street checking car doors in the 1600 block of South Dora Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies checked the area...
UKIAH, CA

