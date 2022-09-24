ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in Brighton burglary

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary two weeks ago on Highland Avenue. Anthony Thompson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Brighton Town Court on Monday. The judge decided to hold him at the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. Thompson is due back in Brighton Town Court on Thursday.
13 WHAM

Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans, colleagues react to deadly shooting of former RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans, alongside several other community leaders, are mourning the loss of retired RPD officer William Keith Booker. Officer Booker retired from the department five years ago and spent almost a decade as a school resource officer at RCSD. “Not only did I know Keith...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Rochester Homicides

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, 62 people have been killed so far this year in Rochester. That number includes the two people who were shot overnight. More than 50 percent of the cases have been closed. The majority of homicides have been gun related.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
NewsBreak
WHEC TV-10

25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Third Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
waynetimes.com

17 year-old kills 19 year-old in Williamson

State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson for the report of a stabbing on Friday (9/16) around 7:45 p.m. When Troopers arrived, it was discovered that Arthur C. Edick, age 19, was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WILLIAMSON, NY

