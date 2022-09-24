Read full article on original website
‘We did it:’ Cathy Krauseneck’s family reacts to guilty verdict
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, a jury found James Krauseneck guilty of murdering his wife with an ax, as was sleeping 40 years ago. It was a packed, tense courtroom Monday morning, before the verdict was read. Within seconds of hearing the verdict: “We did it…we did it! Justice for Cathy,” said Annet Schlosser, Cathy’s […]
Police make arrest in Brighton burglary
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary two weeks ago on Highland Avenue. Anthony Thompson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Brighton Town Court on Monday. The judge decided to hold him at the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. Thompson is due back in Brighton Town Court on Thursday.
Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer
Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
Mayor Evans, colleagues react to deadly shooting of former RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans, alongside several other community leaders, are mourning the loss of retired RPD officer William Keith Booker. Officer Booker retired from the department five years ago and spent almost a decade as a school resource officer at RCSD. “Not only did I know Keith...
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
In-Depth: Rochester Homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, 62 people have been killed so far this year in Rochester. That number includes the two people who were shot overnight. More than 50 percent of the cases have been closed. The majority of homicides have been gun related.
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
Rochester’s Latest Homicide Victim Is Reported To Be A Retired RPD Officer
Reports say Rochester’s latest homicide victim was a retired RPD officer according to multiple sorceresses. Reports say the incident happened on Jefferson Ave and Iceland St around 2am Sunday morning.
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
17 year-old kills 19 year-old in Williamson
State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson for the report of a stabbing on Friday (9/16) around 7:45 p.m. When Troopers arrived, it was discovered that Arthur C. Edick, age 19, was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Suspect at large after robbing Family Dollar on N. Clinton Ave. at gunpoint
No arrests have been made, but officers said an investigation is still underway.
Rochester man pleads guilty to charges in connection to shooting in Amherst
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an 18-year-old man from Rochester pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred when he was 17.
