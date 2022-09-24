ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo looking to slow down traffic to Brooks at Vale Park development

Valparaiso is working to ease the traffic impact of the Brooks at Vale Park development. The board of works last week agreed to hire engineering firm DLZ to design traffic calming measures for Vale Park Road though the existing Keystone Commons subdivision. Chief Deputy Engineer Matt Zurbriggen told board members...
CBS Chicago

Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
wjol.com

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
MOKENA, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'

Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The frost in September, 1995

The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
STREAMWOOD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate

The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 2 Hurt After Shots Fired at Chicago Police Department's Homan Square Station

NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it. At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon as sources tell NBC 5 a training exercise turned into a frightening situation.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

