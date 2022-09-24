Read full article on original website
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Video shows CTA robbery suspects hit man with bottle on Red Line train near 95th St. Station
The woman who recorded video of the incident said she went searching for help at the train station, but no one was around.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman seeks answers after supercell storm caused heavy flooding on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A supercell storm dumped four to six inches of rain earlier this month and caused heavy flooding on Chicago's Northwest Side. Now, a Chicago alderwoman is seeking answers. The storm damaged people’s basements, as well as water and sewer systems, flooded streets and backed up the city’s 311...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo looking to slow down traffic to Brooks at Vale Park development
Valparaiso is working to ease the traffic impact of the Brooks at Vale Park development. The board of works last week agreed to hire engineering firm DLZ to design traffic calming measures for Vale Park Road though the existing Keystone Commons subdivision. Chief Deputy Engineer Matt Zurbriggen told board members...
Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
wjol.com
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Good News! Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville will be Chicago’s next permanently car-free street
In early August, alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) hosted an outdoor community meeting on a proposal to partially or completely pedestrianize the block of Catalpa Avenue (5500 N.) between Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) and Clark Street (1530 W.), creating a new community gathering space. Of the 150...
blockclubchicago.org
River North Alderman Blocks New Hotel Proposal Because Of Trouble At Hotel Next Door
RIVER NORTH — Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has blocked a hotel plan on a desirable lot Downtown after neighbors expressed concerns over history of violence at a hotel next door. Sonder, a boutique hotel company, wanted to build a hotel at 1 W. Huron St., which is currently being...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
What Time Does the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Start?
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will soon return to the city, as Oct. 9 marks the marathon's triumphant 44th running. With plans to start and end in Grant Park, the inaugural race will take runners on a grand tour of the city in between their 26.2-mile journey. The...
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes LaSalle Street changes, including affordable housing
As workers return to the office, Chicago is trying to figure out the future of LaSalle Street.
Woman dies, 4 hospitalized in crash on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A woman died in a car crash early Saturday in East Hyde Park on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. Chicago police responded to a call around 1:15 a.m. of an accident in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate
The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
Ald. Lopez calls recent attack on CTA Red Line ‘god-awful’ and ‘horrific’
15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez, a candidate for mayor, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what needs to be done to curb violence on the CTA after a man was robbed and hit over the head with a wine bottle over the weekend during an attack that has gone viral after video […]
NBC Chicago
At Least 2 Hurt After Shots Fired at Chicago Police Department's Homan Square Station
NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it. At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon as sources tell NBC 5 a training exercise turned into a frightening situation.
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop ‘No Longer' With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
fox32chicago.com
Three people jump out of car and open fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park, leaving two wounded
CHICAGO - Three people jumped out of a car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday and opened fire, wounding two people before taking off. Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Homan near Ohio Street around 10:50 a.m. The three shooters jumped out of a dark-color SUV and...
NBC Chicago
