Read full article on original website
Related
sports360az.com
AZ Audibles: Is Liberty An Open Division Favorite?
Every week, the Sports360AZ team provides stories, facts, storylines, and tidbits from games in a roundtable discussion on AZ Audibles. On this edition of AZ Audibles, Brad Cesmat chatted with Zach Alvira and Eric Sorenson. They talked about Saguaro, Chandler, and Liberty as Open Division contenders. Join the conversation on Twitter with @Sports360AZ and be sure to use #FridayNight360AZ!
Ohio commit Dylan Raiola, Chandler take down Arizona 6A state champion Saguaro football (highlights)
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Nationally-ranked Chandler made a compelling case that the powers have shifted in Arizona Class 6A. The No. 10 Wolves (4-0) went beat defending AIA 6A state champion Sagauro of Scottsdale 31-21 on Friday night in front of Arizona Cardinals standouts Kyler Murray, Byron Murphy and ...
247Sports
Composite 4-star Braelon Green commits to Arizona State
Braelon Green, the No. 129 overall prospect in the industry generated Composite Rankings, has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Arizona State over his other two finalists including NC State and Nebraska. "I...
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
thesundevils.com
Triathlon Captures Victory at Inaugural Mile High Relay
DENVER, Colo. – Sun Devil Triathlon won its second event in as many days Sunday morning, this time claiming victory at the inaugural Mile High Relays at the University of Denver. "It was another tremendous showing from the team today in winning the Mile High Relays," head coach Cliff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
sports360az.com
Chaos Engulfs Texas, Tyler Reddick Deprives Playoff Drivers of Victory
In a race that saw a slew of cautions, blown tires, expired engines, tempers heating up on track, and a one hour lightning delay, Tyler Reddick overcame it all at Texas Motor Speedway to pick up his third victory of the season. Reddick made the 10-team elimination-style playoff, but was eliminated in the conclusion of the first round last week at Bristol. The 26-year-old played spoiler by keeping all remaining playoff drivers out of victory lane, making it so no drivers are locked into the Round of 8 as the series heads to Talladega.
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themesatribune.com
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
East Valley Tribune
Town Council OKs Colorado River deal
The Queen Creek Town Council last week gave final approval to the purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola. The vote on Sept. 21 completed a deal long in the making that will result in 2,033 acre feet of new water flowing to Queen Creek after the first of the year, every year, in perpetuity.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Coming To Arizona
An emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced it will soon set up shop in Scottsdale. Their first location in the state will be in the former Macayo’s restaurant location at 11107 N. Scottsdale Road. An official opening date has not yet...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
Comments / 0