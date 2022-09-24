Fentanyl driving overdose deaths in Cobb

Researcher Kevin Baldwin speaks about opioid overdose data from Cobb County and across the U.S. at the Cobb Opioid Symposium on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. Jake Busch

Sarah Mangold was seven years old when a violent car crash upended her life. She turned to drugs to cope with the trauma, eventually becoming addicted to heroin.

After nine arrests by age 30 and with her life spiraling out of control, Mangold was in the Cobb jail for 111 days as an inmate worker when her life changed.

A woman at the jail told Mangold about The Zone, an extension of the Marietta-based recovery organization the Davis Direction Foundation. Mangold got involved, became a certified addiction counselor and now fundraises for the group that helped her retake control of her life.

Mangold shared her story at the Cobb County Opioid Symposium hosted by the Cobb District Attorney’s Office Thursday evening.

Cobb has been hit particularly hard by the opioid crisis, but a collaborative effort by various county agencies is working to combat a problem that claimed the lives of more than 120 residents in 2021.

Public health experts, researchers and county staff discussed their collaboration, shared data about the crisis, and promoted resources for those struggling with opioid addiction. They also detailed their efforts to combat overdoses and bring opioid distributors to justice.

‘We have a fentanyl crisis’

Fentanyl has become the primary driver of the opioid crisis gripping Cobb, Georgia, and the entire U.S., according to researcher Kevin Baldwin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than the natural opioid morphine, is either pharmaceutical or illicitly manufactured.

“You’ve probably seen it on the news, but it’s very pronounced locally,” Baldwin said.

Drug overdoses, he said, are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the U.S.

While pharmaceutical fentanyl is approved for treating severe pain, usually due to advanced cancer, illicitly manufactured fentanyl “is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect,” according to the CDC. People using street drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine may not realize the drugs they are using contain illegal fentanyl.

Baldwin said only two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill someone without any tolerance for the drug. That, he added, is equal to three or four grains of salt.

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Cobb increased from 31 in 2019 to 88 in 2020, according to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s annual report for 2020. Data from the state health department indicated that, of the 123 deaths from opioid overdoses in Cobb last year, 97 were from synthetic opioid overdoses, likely all fentanyl.

Nationwide, 2021 was the worst year for drug overdose deaths in American history with 107,622 reported deaths.

A focus on fatal overdoses

A grant awarded to the county by the Bureau of Justice Administration enabled Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady to hire a case manager, law enforcement investigator and research partner. Together, they developed the Opioid Fatality Project, Cobb’s community response to opioid overdoses.

Project caseworker Sonjetta Tiller leads the Opioid Fatality Review panel, which develops timelines of the lives of Cobb residents who died of opioid overdoses and connects with their families.

Tiller said the three primary objectives of the project from the start were implementation of the panel, improvement of law enforcement responses to investigations of opioid dealers and distributors and more accurate reporting of data related to overdoses in Cobb. The symposium was a culmination of those efforts, though challenges for the group abound.

Aaron Bubans, the project’s lone investigator, said the volume of fatal overdose cases is difficult to tackle alone. As of yesterday, five arrests had been made as a result of fatal overdose cases he has investigated, with numerous warrants for other dealers and distributors still pending.

“One of the biggest challenges is that we don’t always get the information (about fatal overdoses) right away,” Bubans said. He noted local law enforcement are not used to these cases being investigated, leading to a lack of evidence gathering and delays in notifying Bubans, which make it more difficult for him to develop cases.

Tiller said one of her biggest challenges also involves information gathering, though from local hospitals instead of law enforcement.

“The reason the local hospital is the biggest challenge is because there is certain legislation involved that prevents them from providing me with the decedents’ medical history,” Tiller said. “So even though I have a release of information signed by the next of kin, when I send that information over to the local hospitals, they have a right to reject that consent for those records.”

Despite the roadblocks faced by members of the project, the collaboration among the district attorney’s office, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb and Douglas Public Health and the county’s research partner has yielded results, speakers said.

Those include more accurate mapping of opioid overdoses in the county and a set of Cobb EMS initiatives to combat overdoses.

Cobb EMS Division Chief Nick Adams showed a geospatial map identifying 235 opioid overdoses in Cobb in 2022, similar to the Overdose Mapping and Application Data gathered by Lori Jouty of Cobb and Douglas Public Health. Both show clusters, or areas with high numbers of overdoses, throughout the county.

Another benefit of the program has been the more widespread distribution of overdose-reversal drug naloxone, brand name Narcan. Adams said EMS will give a naloxone kit to people it has saved from overdoses. The individuals saved by EMS and given the kit “had a four to six times better opportunity to get in touch with a peer coach or peer support.”

Fighting the stigma

Cody Davis, who runs the Four Winds Recovery addiction treatment center in Marietta, said it is important that people are “getting together and talking about” the opioid crisis facing Cobb.

“All these people kind of have their individual missions, but quite frankly we need more collaboration, so hopefully this is the first of many good conversations they need to have,” Davis said.

When asked what the biggest issue he has encountered in his work fighting opioid addiction has been, Davis did not hesitate.

“Stigma, 110% percent,” Davis said. “That and harm reduction. Being able to, first off, break that stigma by normalizing that substance use disorder and mental health disorders are in fact a very common problem that happen in a lot of American households at this time.”

Davis also said people need to be taught how to safely use drugs because, echoing Baldwin during the presentation, drug use is inevitable. When not aware of how to use safely, Davis added, people are far more likely to miss out on treatment and die from overdoses.

The vast majority of the 20 or so attendees at the symposium were law enforcement officers and addiction treatment providers, something Davis said must change as the county moves its work forward (its grant was renewed for three more years).

“I think that, quite frankly, the message needs to be brought to a larger stage,” Davis said. “At some of the events that are held at the Square, some of the other community gatherings, Chalktoberfest … These are important topics to touch on. Sure, they may be uncomfortable, they may seem like they’re kind of a ‘Debbie Downer’ in certain ways, but I promise you that if the message was brought to the public at an event like that, over half of that crowd is going to be touched by this problem.”