Coney Island residents taking legal action against NYCHA for no gas in apartments

Some Coney Island residents are filing a lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority claiming their apartments haven’t had gas for a year.

The lawsuit, filed in August, is requesting the city’s Housing Preservation and Development Department and the Department of Buildings issue fines against NYCHA for the issue. It also is requesting credit for the months tenants paid rent without cooking gas.

The director of Preserving Affordable Housing program of Brooklyn says that both departments don’t usually issue fines because NYCHA is a city department.

One resident says she has been using a hot plate for the last year, and that she has to run out almost daily to buy food since she cannot cook with gas in her apartment.

The lawsuit represents seven buildings from Surfside Gardens and O’Dwyer Gardens.

News 12 is awaiting a response from NYCHA regarding the claims and lawsuit.