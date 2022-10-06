Dead & Company Announce Final Tour: See the Full List of Dates
Dead & Company ‘s upcoming summer tour will be their final run.
John Mayer , who has been part of the the modern incarnation of the Grateful Dead since it was created in 2015, shared the band statement to his Instagram on Friday (Sept. 23). “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” he wrote alongside the rose-adorned promotional tour poster for the upcoming summer stint. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”
The note was signed, “With love and appreciation, Dead & Company.”
The band includes Mayer, guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir, drummer/percussionists Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and bassist Otiel Burbridge. The group’s 2019 tour grossed $40.9 million and sold 486,917 tickets, marking Dead & Company’s biggest tour yet, up 16% over 2018’s $35.2 million gross.
The band revealed the full list of tour dates on Thursday (Oct. 6), beginning on May 19, 2023, in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and stretching through July 15, when the tour ends in San Francisco at Oracle Park.
See below, and check out ticket and pre-sale information here.
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge
07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge
07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
Comments / 0