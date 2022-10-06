Dead & Company Announce Final Tour: See the Full List of Dates

Dead & Company ‘s upcoming summer tour will be their final run.

John Mayer , who has been part of the the modern incarnation of the Grateful Dead since it was created in 2015, shared the band statement to his Instagram on Friday (Sept. 23). “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” he wrote alongside the rose-adorned promotional tour poster for the upcoming summer stint. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

The note was signed, “With love and appreciation, Dead & Company.”

The band includes Mayer, guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir, drummer/percussionists Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and bassist Otiel Burbridge. The group’s 2019 tour grossed $40.9 million and sold 486,917 tickets, marking Dead & Company’s biggest tour yet, up 16% over 2018’s $35.2 million gross.

The band revealed the full list of tour dates on Thursday (Oct. 6), beginning on May 19, 2023, in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and stretching through July 15, when the tour ends in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

See below, and check out ticket and pre-sale information here.

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge

07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge

07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park