High school girls tennis: Morgan sweeps doubles to repeat as 3A state champs

Sophie Baker of Rowland Hall plays in the 3A state tennis tournament against Katelyn Steel from Morgan in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Class 3A State Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY—Even a new scoring system couldn’t keep the 3A state girls tennis tournament from being a tight contest, but more and more, it’s looking like the Morgan Trojans are the new dynasty of the classification.

Four different schools shared five individual state titles, but Morgan’s dominance of the doubles matches proved the difference as the Trojans took home their second-straight 3A state championship with a cumulative score of 53 points, edging out a much-improved Rowland Hall squad by six.

Besides winning two events, Morgan had a player in the championship match of four out of five events, only missing out on the third singles final.

“I’m really excited for these girls,” Morgan coach Katherine Hadley said. “They worked really hard, and their hard work paid off.”

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) moved to a new scoring system for this year’s tournament, leading to the higher scores for each team. (By contrast, Morgan won last year’s title with 19 points.) Rather than awarding a point per match and two points for the final, the new system awarded one point during the play-in round, two points for the next round, and so on until the winner of the final earned five points.

After finishing in fifth place last season, Rowland Hall got within striking distance of winning this year in no small part thanks to a dominant performance from junior Sophie Baker. Baker shut out every single one of her opponents en route to the final match. She then shut out Morgan senior and defending champion Katelyn Steel in the first set before winning it in the second set, 6-2.

“It was a lot of just mental challenges,“ Baker said. “I think I knew that I could do it, but it was just about getting over that mental barrier.”

Morgan’s doubles squads won both the first and second doubles. The Jensen twins, Sydney and Ryann, both juniors, claimed their second-straight championship, winning the first bracket after claiming last year’s second bracket. Alongside them, senior Lucy Tripp and junior Brylee Adams redeemed themselves of their finals loss last year by winning the second bracket.

Besides Rowland Hall, Grantsville and Juab each took home a title. As the No. 2 seed, Grantsville sophomore Afton Orgill knocked off the top-seeded player in the second singles bracket, while Juab did the same with No. 2 junior Emmy Lovell taking out the top player in the third singles bracket in a wild three-set match.

Final Standings

Morgan - 53 Rowland Hall - 47 Grantsville - 40 Juab - 25 North Sanpete - 19 Tie - Judge Memorial/Maeser Prep - 14 Tie - Carbon/Manti - 12

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

UHSAA bracket

First singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Abrianna Benson, North Sanpete def. No. 17 Brooke Carter, South Sevier

No. 9 Stella McGowen, Grand def. No. 24 Julie McFarland, San Juan

No. 20 Sydney D’Hulst, Ogden def. No. 13 Emma Chandler, South Summit

No. 12 Chrissy Vranes, Waterford def. No. 21 Adilynn Kjar, Gunnison Valley

No. 18 Jazmin Asmar, Juan Diego def. No. 15 Andrea Bezzant, Canyon View

No. 10 Lucille Long, American Heritage def. No. 23 Leona Smoll, St. Joseph

No. 19 Emily Nicholson, Wasatch Academy def. No. 14 Kayla Miller, Union vs.

No. 11 Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield def. No. 22 Madelyn Johnson, Providence Hall

Round of 16 (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Sophie Baker, Rowland Hall def. No. 16 Abrianna Benson, North Sanpete, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Antonella White, Maeser Prep def. No. 9 Stella McGowen, Grand, 7-5, 6-3

No. 4 Heidi Jorgensen, Manti def. No. 20 Sydney D’Hulst, Ogden, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 Lindsey Snow, Carbon def. No. 12 Chrissy Vranes, Waterford, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Katelyn Steel, Morgan def. No. 18 Jazmin Asmar, Juan Diego, 6-1, 6-0

No. 7 Emmalee Willmore, Juab def. No. 10 Lucille Long, American Heritage, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 Sophia Crosby, Grantsville def. No. 19 Emily Nicholson, Wasatch Academy, 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 Rachelle Prastofer, Judge Memorial def. No. 11 Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield, 6-1, 7-5

Quarterfinals (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Sophie Baker, Rowland Hall def. No. 8 Antonella White, Maeser Prep, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Lindsey Snow, Carbon def. No. 4 Heidi Jorgensen, Manti, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Katelyn Steel, Morgan def. No. 7 Emmalee Willmore, Juab, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Sophia Crosby, Grantsville def. No. 6 Rachelle Prastofer, Judge Memorial, 6-0, 6-2

Semifinals (Oct. 1)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Sophie Baker, Rowland Hall def. No. 5 Lindsey Snow, Carbon, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Katelyn Steel, Morgan def. No. 3 Sophia Crosby, Grantsville, 7-5, 6-2

Finals (Oct. 1)

No. 1 Sophie Baker, Rowland Hall def. No. 2 Katelyn Steel, Morgan, 6-0, 6-2

Second singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Ruby McGowan, Grand def. No. 17 Payton Hancock, Union

No. 9 Isabella Lewis, North Sanpete def. No. 24 Amy LeBaron, Delta

No. 20 Violeta Gonzalez, Canyon View def. No. 13 Emma Welch, American Heritage

No. 12 Lisa Song, Waterford def. No. 21 Katie Layman, St. Joseph

No. 15 Nina Smith, Juan Diego def. No. 18 Genevieve Allen, Ogden

No. 10 Mya Deaton, South Sevier def. No. 23 Mary Lyons, Gunnison Valley

No. 14 Ava Christiansen, South Summit def. No. 19 McKenzie Capito, Providence Hall

No. 11 Emma Christensen, Manti def. No. 22 Kamora Mitchell, San Juan

Round of 16 (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Savannah Dutson, Morgan def. No. 16 Ruby McGowan, Grand, 6-0, 6-1

No. 9 Isabella Lewis, North Sanpete def. No. 8 Taeya Vacharothone, Judge Memorial, 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 Hannah Echols, Juab def. No. 20 Violeta Gonzalez, Canyon View, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Renatta White, Maeser Prep def. No. 12 Lisa Song, Waterford, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Afton Orgill, Grantsville def. No. 15 Nina Smith, Juan Diego, 6-0, 6-1

No. 7 Harper Smith, Richfield def. No. 10 Mya Deaton, South Sevier, 7-5, 7-5

No. 3 Jane Borst, Rowland Hall def. No. 14 Ava Christiansen, South Summit, 6-0, 6-1

No. 11 Emma Christensen, Manti def. No. 6 Elizabeth Blackburn, Carbon, 7-6, 6-0

Quarterfinals (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Savannah Dutson, Morgan def. No. 9 Isabella Lewis, North Sanpete, 6-1, 6-3

No. 5 Renatta White, Maeser Prep def. No. 4 Hannah Echols, Juab, 6-0, 7-6

No. 2 Afton Orgill, Grantsville def. No. 7 Harper Smith, Richfield, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Jane Borst, Rowland Hall def. No. 11 Emma Christensen, Manti, 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals (Oct. 1)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Savannah Dutson, Morgan def. No. 5 Renatta White, Maeser Prep, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Afton Orgill, Grantsville def. No. 3 Jane Borst, Rowland Hall, 6-2, 6-2

Finals (Oct. 1)

No. 2 Afton Orgil, Grantsville def. No. 1 Savannah Dutson, Morgan, 6-2, 6-3

Third singles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Fiorella Paredes, Waterford def. No. 17 Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

No. 9 Kambrielle Grasteit, North Sanpete def. No. 24 Riley Wilcox, Millard

No. 13 Marianne Everett, Manti def. No. 20 Kendall Reed, St. Joseph

No. 12 Kierra Kirks, Grand def. No. 21 Lydia Hoschouer, Union

No. 18 Marvella Young, Delta def. No. 15 Kennedy Rigby, Canyon View

No. 10 Aliya Torgerson, South Sevier def. No. 23 Kaylee Gardner, Gunnison Valley

No. 14 Sydney Poorman, Ogden def. No. 19 Amelia McFarland, San Juan

No. 11 Shirley Graham, American Heritage def. No. 22 Lillyanah Peterson, Ben Lomond

Round of 16 (Sept. 30)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Alivia Boe, Rowland Hall def. No. 16 Fiorella Paredes, Waterford, 6-1, 6-0

No. 9 Kambrielle Grasteit, North Sanpete def. No. 8 Ella Anderson, Carbon, 6-4, 6-4

No. 13 Marianne Everett, Manti def. No. 4 Grace Willmarth, Judge Memorial, 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 Samantha Howard, Maeser Prep def. No. 12 Kierra Kirks, Grand, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4

No. 2 Emmy Lovell, Juab def. No. 18 Marvella Young, Delta, 6-4, 6-2

No. 7 Sariah Purkey, Richfield def. No. 10 Aliya Torgerson, South Sevier, 6-3, 7-5

No. 3 Addie Morgan, Morgan def. No. 14 Sydney Poorman, Ogden, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 Riley McBride, Grantsville def. No. 11 Shirley Graham, American Heritage, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Alivia Boe, Rowland Hall def. No. 9 Kambrielle Grasteit, North Sanpete, 6-0, 6-1

No. 13 Marianne Everett, Manti def. No. 5 Samantha Howard, Maeser Prep, 6-3, 7-5

No. 2 Emmy Lovell, Juab def. No. 7 Sariah Purkey, Richfield, 6-3, 6-4

No. 6 Riley McBride, Grantsville def. No. 3 Addie Morgan, Morgan, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

Semifinals (Oct. 1)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Alivia Boe, Rowland Hall def. No. 13 Marianne Everett, Manti, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Emmy Lovell, Juab def. No. 6 Riley McBride, Grantsville, 5-7, 7-6, 6-2

Finals (Oct. 1)

No. 2 Emmy Lovell, Juab def. No. 1 Alivia Boe, Rowland Hall, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

First doubles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 17 Isabel Hopkins/Julie Holly, Juan Diego def. No. 16 Katelyn Sorenson/Laken Larsen, South Sevier vs.

No. 9 Aliyah Hathaway/Amy Lee, Canyon View def. No. 24 Rebecca Middleton/Brinlee Allgood, Millard

No. 13 Makaela Wilcox/Presley Hester, Ben Lomond def. No. 20 Shayli Bake/Lindsay Taylor, San Juan

No. 12 Rally Carver/Breanna Bailey, Ogden def. No. 21 Paya Maughan/Lillian Scott, Grand

No. 15 Maryann Costello/Aubrey Cambot, Union def. No. 18 Emrie Sorenson/Brooklynn Pace, Richfield

No. 10 Brooklyn Ekker/Aspen Taylor, Emery def. No. 23 Lillian Colasurdo/Elly Johnson, Providence Hall

No. 19 Hannah Ludington/Isadora Netto, Carbon def. No. 14 Izabella Ristine/Karalee Ward, Manti

No. 11 Charvi Satyanarayan/Bryn Hamilton, Maeser Prep def. No. 22 Yadhira Rivera/Lily Hardy, Delta

Round of 16 (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Sydney Jensen/Ryann Jensen, Morgan def. No. 17 Isabel Hopkins/Julie Holly, Juan Diego, 6-0, 6-0

No. 9 Aliyah Hathaway/Amy Lee, Canyon View def. No. 8 Isa Wade/Delaney Huefner, Waterford, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

No. 4 Elena Owens/Margaret Estabrooks, Rowland Hall def. No. 13 Makaela Wilcox/Presley Hester, Ben Lomond, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Avery Kaleel/Audrey Selfridge def. No. 12 Rally Carver/Breanna Bailey, Ogden, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Addy Butler/Madison Bolinder, Grantsville def. No. 15 Maryann Costello/Aubrey Cambot, Union, 6-1, 6-0

No. 10 Brooklyn Ekker/Aspen Taylor, Emery def. No. 7 Rylee Ludlow/Leah Thorn, Juab, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5

No. 19 Hannah Ludington/Isadora Netto, Carbon def. No. 3 Annalee Buck/Emmalyn Hymas, American Heritage, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

No. 6 Tylee Henrie/Hallie Henrie, North Sanpete def. No. 11 Charvi Satyanarayan/Bryn Hamilton, Maeser Prep, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Sydney Jensen/Ryann Jensen, Morgan def. No. 9 Aliyah Hathaway/Amy Lee, Canyon View, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4 Elena Owens/Margaret Estabrooks, Rowland Hall def. No. 5 Avery Kaleel/Audrey Selfridge, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Addy Butler/Madison Bolinder, Grantsville def. No. 10 Brooklyn Ekker/Aspen Taylor, Emery, 6-0, 6-3

No. 6 Tylee Henrie/Hallie Henrie, North Sanpete def. No. 19 Hannah Ludington/Isadora Netto, Carbon, 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals (Oct. 1)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Sydney Jensen/Ryann Jensen, Morgan def. No. 4 Elena Owens/Margaret Estabrooks, Rowland Hall, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Addy Butler/Madison Bolinder, Grantsville vs. No. 6 Tylee Henrie/Hallie Henrie, North Sanpete, 6-1, 6-3

Finals (Oct. 1)

No. 1 Sydney Jensen/Ryann Jensen, Morgan def. No. 2 Addy Butler/Madison Bolinder, Grantsville, 6-3, 6-2

Second doubles

Play-in matches (Sept. 23)

No. 16 Lyndie Richardson/Audrey Hatch, Carbon def. No. 17 Britney Boardman/Savannah Young, Delta

No. 9 Bailee Anderson/Katelyn Starley, Ogden def. No. 24 Madison Solphenee/Savannah Smith, St. Joseph

No. 13 Beth Robinson/Kylie Gordon, South Sevier def. No. 20 Acelyn Migliori/Addison Hougham, Emery

No. 12 Peyton Byars/Summer Stevens, Richfield def. No. 21 Markie Bowers/Madelyn Pugh, San Juan

No. 15 Leah Ortega/Natalie Bryner, American Heritage def. No. 18 Nakiah Payne/Merel Groen, Manti

No. 10 Anja Thomas/Seneca Tatera, Grand def. No. 23 Sasami Callahan/Maggie Padilla, Millard

No. 19 Jazmine McGee/Hannah Beales, Union def. No. 14 Emma Stout/Anja Rauscher, Waterford vs.

No. 11 Averee Hatfield/Emmy Fechner, Juab def. No. 22 Kolette Sanndberg/Eden Hughes, Ben Lomond

Round of 16 (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Lucy Tripp/Brylee Adams, Morgan def. No. 16 Lyndie Richardson/Audrey Hatch, Carbon, 6-2, 6-0

No. 9 Bailee Anderson/Katelyn Starley, Ogden def. No. 8 Kayleah Madsen/Hallie Carter, Canyon View, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Madolyn Mangum/Alexis Bradley, North Sanpete def. No. 13 Beth Robinson/Kylie Gordon, South Sevier, 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 Sarah Olney/Rylee Dalton, Grantsville def. No. 12 Peyton Byars/Summer Stevens, Richfield, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Kate Altman/Frances Hodson, Rowland Hall def. No. 15 Leah Ortega/Natalie Bryner, American Heritage, 6-1, 6-0

No. 10 Anja Thomas/Seneca Tatera, Grand def. No. 7 McKinley Lucas/Salma Al-Shuqairat, Maeser Prep, 6-2, 7-6

No. 3 Sophia Valles/Emma Evensen, Judge Memorial def. No. 19 Jazmine McGee/Hannah Beales, Union, 6-2, 6-2

No. 11 Averee Hatfield/Emmy Fechner, Juab def. No. 6 Quincy Kegel/Hannah Bradshaw, Juan Diego, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Quarterfinals (Sept. 30)

No. 1 Lucy Tripp/Brylee Adams, Morgan def. No. 9 Bailee Anderson/Katelyn Starley, Ogden, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 Madolyn Mangum/Alexis Bradley, North Sanpete def. No. 5 Sarah Olney/Rylee Dalton, Grantsville, 7-6, 6-0

No. 2 Kate Altman/Frances Hodson, Rowland Hall def. No. 10 Anja Thomas/Seneca Tatera, Grand, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Sophia Valles/Emma Evensen, Judge Memorial def. No. 11 Averee Hatfield/Emmy Fechner, Juab, 6-2, 6-0

Semifinals (Oct. 1)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Lucy Tripp/Brylee Adams, Morgan vs. No. 4 Madolyn Mangum/Alexis Bradley, North Sanpete, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Kate Altman/Frances Hodson, Rowland Hall vs. No. 3 Sophia Valles/Emma Evensen, Judge Memorial, 6-2, 6-1

Finals (Oct. 1)