Aurora, CO

A New Elijah McClain Autopsy Shows He Died Of Complications From Being Injected With A Sedative While Forcibly Restrained

By Anna Betts
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man whose deadly encounter with police in Colorado became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement, died from being administered the powerful sedative ketamine after being placed in a chokehold by officers, an amended autopsy report states.

The original autopsy report released in 2019 did not come to a conclusion about how McClain died, citing “ undetermined causes. ” And in the latest update released on Friday, the manner of death is still classified as undetermined.

In 2019, McClain died following an interaction with police as he was walking home from a grocery store in Aurora, Colorado. He was stopped by three police offers after someone called 911 because he was wearing a ski mask and “ acting kind of weird .”

After the police officers confronted McClain, they put him in a chokehold. When he passed out, paramedics injected him with ketamine in order to sedate him. He died three days later in a hospital.

The updated autopsy report was released on Friday because of a court order in a lawsuit filed by Colorado Public Radio and other media organizations, including the Associated Press, asking that the coroner release the new findings.

In the report , forensic pathology consultant Stephen Cina explained that, since 2019, the coroner's office “received additional material for review, including extensive body camera footage, witness statements, and additional records.”

“Simply put, this dosage of ketamine was too much for this individual, and it resulted in an overdose,” Cina wrote . “I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine.”

Last year, a state grand jury indicted three police officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard, and Jason Rosenblatt and two paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec.

The five face 32 charges , including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Their arraignment is set for November .

A photograph of Elijah McClain is part of the “Say Their Names” memorial on Boston Common in Boston on Nov. 16, 2020.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Comments / 455

AGENT 00WTF
3d ago

My understanding is this guy had neurological issues. Maybe autistic and he literally was walking home from the store and did absolutely nothing. He had no criminal history or history of drug use. This is a rare time I hear something like this and don’t believe the person deserved it.

Reply(73)
134
Tiredofyourignorance
3d ago

I'd like to know: 1. Why they even approached him? 2. Why they didn't treat it as a consensual conversation when they had ZERO legal reason to detain him, let alone arrest him. They ALL need to be fired because they just cost the city big. His family will get millions just for civil rights violations, let alone what followed. Police training now!!!

Reply(26)
85
buckeye81
3d ago

I work on a squad and injecting someone with this drug is not an easy decision UNLESS that person is causing harm to themselves or someone else and definitely not given to someone that is already unconscious🤷‍♀️maybe the rules are different there but even so I can’t understand why any Medic would be willing to do that

Reply(16)
62
 

BuzzFeed News

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

