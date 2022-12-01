ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark Christmas Movies 2022: full Countdown to Christmas schedule for your holiday viewing

By Sarabeth Pollock
 4 days ago

It's time to deck the halls and break out the mistletoe! Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced their complete lineup of holiday movies for the Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas celebration.

This year's schedule includes 40 original holiday movies between the two networks with some of the biggest Hallmark stars including Lacey Chabert, Ryan Paevey , Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes . Some of the stars joining the Hallmark family for the first time this holiday season include Ann-Margret, Reginald VelJohnson,  Marlo Thomas and Tia Carrere.

The fun begins on October 21, when round the clock holiday programming kicks off the magic of the season.

Here's the complete schedule for the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas.

October

Noel Next Door

Friday, October 21, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

"A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart."

We Wish You a Married Christmas

Saturday, October 22, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

"Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas."

We Need a Little Christmas

Saturday, October 22, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield

"Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor, Irene."

A Kismet Christmas

Sunday, October 23, 8pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

"Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true."

A Cozy Christmas Inn

Friday, October 28, 8 pm ET/PT
Starring Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnell

"Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him."

Jolly Good Christmas

Saturday, October 29, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

"David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present."

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Saturday, October 29, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber

"When Danielle’s husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father."

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Sunday, October 30, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

"Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store."

November

A Magical Christmas Village

Friday, November 4, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

"When Summer’s mother, Vivian, moves in with her and her young daughter, Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again."

Lights, Camera, Christmas

Saturday, November 5, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

"When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man."

A Maple Valley Christmas

Saturday, November 5, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Peyton List, Andrew Walker

"Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants."

All Saints Christmas

Sunday, November 6, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Ledisi, Roger Cross

"Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip."

In Merry Measure

Friday, November 6, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

"When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam."

The Royal Nanny

Saturday, November 12, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

"Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas."

Our Italian Christmas Memories

Saturday, November 12, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Sarah Power, Beau Bridges

"The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce."

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Sunday, November 13, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

"When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays"

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Friday, November 18, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

"Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago."

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Saturday, November 19, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

"Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives… all while rediscovering their love of Christmas."

Long Lost Christmas

Saturday, November 19, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres

"Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for."

When I Think of Christmas

Sunday, November 20, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

"Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend, Josh Hartman, is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember."

My Southern Family Christmas

Thursday, November 24, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

"Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever."

#Xmas

Friday, November 25, 6 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

"When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect 'family' or reveal the truth."

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Friday, November 25, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

"Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother, the Queen, he gifts her with 'Mistletoe,' a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help — but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want."

A Tale of Two Christmases

Saturday, November 26, 6 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

"Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases — one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family…and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love."

Haul Out the Holly

Saturday, November 26, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobsen, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky

"Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities."

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Saturday, November 26, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes
From executive producer Blake Shelton

"Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton’s song 'Time for Me to Come Home.'"

Sunday, November 27, 6 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

"Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies."

A Holiday Spectacular

Sunday, November 27, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb and Ann-Margret, featuring the Radio City Rockettes

"In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall."

December

A Big Fat Family Christmas

Friday, December 2, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

"Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment — shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story — she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break."

A Fabled Holiday

Saturday, December 3, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey

"Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most"

The Holiday Stocking

Saturday, December 3, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, Mykelti Williamson

"In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas."

Undercover Holiday

Sunday, December 4, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

"When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard."

The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Friday, December 9, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

"Ryan is a elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays."

Christmas Class Reunion

Saturday, December 10, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novian

"High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the 'cursed class,' reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are and who they want to be."

The Gift of Peace

Saturday, December 10, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Nikki Deloach, Brennan Elliott

"Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort."

The Holiday Sitter

Sunday, December 11, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Jonathan Bennett, George Kriss, Chelsea Hobbs

"Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance."

Holiday Heritage

Friday, December 16, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

"Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late."

'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Saturday, December 17, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

"A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem 'A Visit from St. Nick' is debated."

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

Saturday, December 17, 10 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Starring Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant

"The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song 'Five More Minutes,' a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays."

Hanukkah on Rye

Sunday, December 18, 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel
Starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Groblas, Lisa Loeb

"A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?"

