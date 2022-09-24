Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning from injury.

After the international break, Liverpool will return to Premier League action when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield at the start of October.

Assuming all players return from representing their national teams fit and healthy, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have some tough decisions to make when he selects his line ups for the match against the Seagulls and beyond.

Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp

We take a look at three of the big calls that the 55-year-old has to make.

1- Kostas Tsimikas v Andy Robertson Klopp will need to decide whether to stick with Greek international Kostas Tsimikas who impressed again against Ajax and it was his corner that was headed home by Joel Matip for the winning goal. The 26-year-old has proved time and time again he is an excellent alternative to Scotland's captain Andy Robertson who has been below par so far this season. Whilst both are likely to get game time, Liverpool's manager must decide whether Tsimikas has done enough to oust Robertson as his number one. IMAGO / NurPhoto

2 - Harvey Elliott v Jordan Henderson v Curtis Jones There isn't much doubt that when everyone is fit that Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will occupy two of the three midfield spots. Harvey Elliott has been one of the bright spots for Liverpool this season with his clever and intricate play but the right side of the team has looked weak defensively which may mean Klopp looks to make a change. IMAGO / Xinhua

With Henderson and Jones on the way back, he will finally have options available to try and make his team more solid defensively, especially in the early stages of matches where they have been so vulnerable of late. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

3 - Diogo Jota v Roberto Firmino v Darwin Nunez Diogo Jota got the nod to start against Eredivisie champions Ajax and took his chance with a physical, energetic display that saw him set up the first goal for Mohamed Salah . Roberto Firmino has been more like his old self of late and Darwin Nunez came off the bench and caused problems for the Ajax defence so once again Klopp will have a decision as to who should be paired with Salah and Luis Diaz . IMAGO / NurPhoto

Whilst it's likely that Klopp will rotate all of his strikers, it will be interesting to see who is his go-to man for the big games. IMAGO / Action Plus

