ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plxuG_0i7pR6Ps00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning from injury.

After the international break, Liverpool will return to Premier League action when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield at the start of October.

Assuming all players return from representing their national teams fit and healthy, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have some tough decisions to make when he selects his line ups for the match against the Seagulls and beyond.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp

We take a look at three of the big calls that the 55-year-old has to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avfjo_0i7pR6Ps00

1- Kostas Tsimikas v Andy Robertson

Klopp will need to decide whether to stick with Greek international Kostas Tsimikas who impressed again against Ajax and it was his corner that was headed home by Joel Matip for the winning goal.

The 26-year-old has proved time and time again he is an excellent alternative to Scotland's captain Andy Robertson who has been below par so far this season.

Whilst both are likely to get game time, Liverpool's manager must decide whether Tsimikas has done enough to oust Robertson as his number one.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnptU_0i7pR6Ps00

2 - Harvey Elliott v Jordan Henderson v Curtis Jones

There isn't much doubt that when everyone is fit that Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will occupy two of the three midfield spots.

Harvey Elliott has been one of the bright spots for Liverpool this season with his clever and intricate play but the right side of the team has looked weak defensively which may mean Klopp looks to make a change.

IMAGO / Xinhua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXxU7_0i7pR6Ps00

With Henderson and Jones on the way back, he will finally have options available to try and make his team more solid defensively, especially in the early stages of matches where they have been so vulnerable of late.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcZwy_0i7pR6Ps00

3 - Diogo Jota v Roberto Firmino v Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota got the nod to start against Eredivisie champions Ajax and took his chance with a physical, energetic display that saw him set up the first goal for Mohamed Salah .

Roberto Firmino has been more like his old self of late and Darwin Nunez came off the bench and caused problems for the Ajax defence so once again Klopp will have a decision as to who should be paired with Salah and Luis Diaz .

IMAGO / NurPhoto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lb6K3_0i7pR6Ps00

Whilst it's likely that Klopp will rotate all of his strikers, it will be interesting to see who is his go-to man for the big games.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd

Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton Hove Albion#Greek#Imago
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Gabriel Jesus’ camp confident he will be in Brazil squad for Qatar World Cup after Arsenal striker’s shock axing

GABRIEL JESUS’ representatives are confident he will earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad – despite not being selected during this international break. The Arsenal striker, 25, has been on fire since his £45million summer move from Manchester City, with four goals and three assists in his opening seven Premier League games this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Juventus tipped to land a top Premier League goalkeeper

Juventus has been tipped to consider a move for David de Gea as a new report reveals he could leave Manchester United. The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in England for a long time. He was close to joining Real Madrid at some point in his career,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy