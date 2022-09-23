The Buccaneers have three offensive touchdowns through the first three games. Fans can scream 2-1 all they want; no Tom Brady offense has ever done that. Before we get too deep into this, Byron Leftwich deserves to keep his job. No one should ever be silly enough to call for something like that. But it is fair to ask questions when Tom Brady is off to the worst offensive start of his career with this Buccaneers team.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO