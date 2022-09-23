Read full article on original website
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
5 biggest negatives for the Commanders vs Eagles
The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Buccaneers to relocate to Miami to avoid Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have relocated to Miami to practice and prepare for their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season this past week, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers. They have a huge game upcoming this Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is unknown if that game will be played in Tampa Bay.
Georgia Tech Football: 3 candidates who could replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech football finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins and here are three candidates to replace him as the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. It’s not always easy to identify the next great college football head coach and in the case of Georgia Tech football, Geoff Collins wasn’t the guy.
Chiefs vs Bucs Prediction and Special Promo (Chiefs Rebound Behind Ferocious Pass Rush)
Our Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The offense hasn’t looked that hapless since the Super Bowl matchup against Tampa Bay, so there’s no better time to exercise these demons than against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Thanks to BetMGM, we’ll all have a free $1,000 bet to use however we’d like.
Tough offensive pill Buccaneers fans need to swallow
The Buccaneers have three offensive touchdowns through the first three games. Fans can scream 2-1 all they want; no Tom Brady offense has ever done that. Before we get too deep into this, Byron Leftwich deserves to keep his job. No one should ever be silly enough to call for something like that. But it is fair to ask questions when Tom Brady is off to the worst offensive start of his career with this Buccaneers team.
Buccaneers made mistake with controversial player
The Buccaneers chose to keep Scotty Miller rather than a number of other receivers. This decision was a big mistake with hindsight. Scotty Miller turned into a battleground player for Buccaneers fans during the offseason and the preseason. Everyone seemed to have a different take on Miller. Some argued that...
Ohio State basketball to rely on freshmen more than ever
The Ohio State basketball team is looking to play deeper into the postseason this year after some recent disappointments. Freshmen will have to do the heavy lifting. Last year, the Ohio State basketball team had to rely on two players for most of their production. E.J. Liddell was the best player on the team and was someone who could do a little of everything. He’s who the Buckeyes leaned on when they needed a bucket.
