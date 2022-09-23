ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Police: CT father charged with assault after his 6-week-old child is hospitalized with injuries

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

An Ansonia man was charged with assault on Friday after his 6-week-old child was hospitalized with injuries consistent with abuse, according to the police.

The Department of Children and Families notified the Ansonia Police Department of a possible child abuse case involving a 6-week-old early Friday morning. DFC told police the child was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Hospital staff told police the child had several injuries consistent with child abuse, including a brain bleed, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, police said.

The child’s father, Lamar Haney, 36, admitted to causing the injuries, according to police.

Haney is charged with first-degree assault and was held in lieu of $100,000 bail , police said. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Ansonia, CT
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Yale New Haven Hospital#Violent Crime#Ct#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy