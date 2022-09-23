Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Despite over 40 wildfires in Northwest region, total acres burned decreased from last year
As of Monday, Sept. 26, Idaho has 40 active wildfires, Washington has 13 and Oregon has 6, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Yet, despite how many wildfires are active, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported the number of acres burned from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest has decreased.
KATU.com
Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena
MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin lawmaker is not testifying Monday after filing an emergency lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. This comes after the panel subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend. Vos asked a federal...
KATU.com
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Portland woman leads effort to bring STEM to Oregon youth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman has dedicated the last 25 years of here career to helping students across the state find and reach their full potential. Deb Mumm-Hill is the executive director for Oregon STEM. Oregon STEM promotes equitable access to STEM opportunities for students across the state.
KATU.com
Hurricane Ian heading to Cuba on track to strike Florida as Category 4 storm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR/WPEC) — Hurricane Ian continued to rapidly intensify on Monday as it approaches western Cuba and is forecast to emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a major hurricane. State media reports in Cuba say authorities are evacuating people in Pinar del Rio province,...
KATU.com
Candidates for Oregon's new Congressional District 6 join 'Your Voice, Your Vote'
This November, Oregon voters will elect a representative in the state's first new Congressional District in 40 years. District 6 includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties, parts of Marion County that include Salem and Woodburn, and suburban communities like Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood. Internal polling shows a very tight...
KATU.com
State officials: Wetting rain event needed to end fire season
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are closing in on the first weekend of fall, but fire season is still in effect. When can we expect it to wrap up? According to fire experts, that's up to Mother Nature. The meteorological term is called 'wetting rain.' It's when we have a...
KATU.com
Escaped inmate gets more than 34 years in prison for attack on Oregon Coast
An escaped inmate charged with attempted murder after beating two Japanese women on the Oregon Coast pleaded guilty in court Friday to attempted murder and other charges. Jedaiah Lunn was accused of escaping from an inmate work crew in Tillamook County in April, and then attacking the women at a nearby campground.
KATU.com
K9 helps St. Helens Police capture car break-in suspect hiding in the woods
A police K9 helped officers track down and arrest a wanted man who is accused of breaking into cars in a St. Helens neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers received reports of a suspicious person stealing things, including a handgun, from cars in the Summit View Drive area. Neighbors followed the suspect to a nearby wooded area.
KATU.com
Several vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell neighborhood
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who they say vandalized several cars in the Hazel Dell area. Deputies say they found cars with bb bullets shot through the window, with many other windows completely smashed out. Police say they're...
