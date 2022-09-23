ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KATU.com

Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin lawmaker is not testifying Monday after filing an emergency lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. This comes after the panel subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend. Vos asked a federal...
MADISON, WI
KATU.com

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

State officials: Wetting rain event needed to end fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are closing in on the first weekend of fall, but fire season is still in effect. When can we expect it to wrap up? According to fire experts, that's up to Mother Nature. The meteorological term is called 'wetting rain.' It's when we have a...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Several vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who they say vandalized several cars in the Hazel Dell area. Deputies say they found cars with bb bullets shot through the window, with many other windows completely smashed out. Police say they're...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

