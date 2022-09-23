Read full article on original website
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
Four people displaced by house fire in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vanouver Fire Department responded to a report of structural fire around 3:30 in the morning on Monday. When Vancouver fire arrived to 5817 Northeast 39 Court they discovered an active house fire. One person was transported to Emauel Hospitial with non-life threatening injuries. Four people, two...
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence
Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
Clark County recognizes September 25 as "National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims"
PORTLAND, Ore. — September 25th each year is the “National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims” and is designated to give people an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories. On September 20, the Clark County Council made a proclamation that September 25...
Portland ranked #1 best city in the nation for vegans and vegetarians
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is known for having a great vegetarian food scene, so it’s no surprise a new study has ranked the Rose City as the best city in the U.S. for vegans and vegetarians. Wallet-Hub recently released a report ranking cities from one to 100 by...
Milwaukie Police looking for a 26-year-old missing man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Milwaukie Police need your help to look for a missing man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a home in Milwaukie, this past Friday. He was last seen this morning though near Mall 205 in Portland. Police say Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of...
Portland State students move in for the 2022-23 academic year
Portland, — With fall term classes soon to be in full swing, Portland State is welcoming back students to its downtown campus. This year, roughly 1,640 students will live in university housing. Thursday was the official move-in day, and PSU President Stephen Percy said this is one of the...
Portland Police: Car thefts on the rise in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police just published new data, showing car thefts are on the rise. Between January and August of 2021, Portland Police reported 5,065 stolen cars. By the end of the year, the city set a record for vehicle thefts. In the first eight months of 2022,...
Despite over 40 wildfires in Northwest region, total acres burned decreased from last year
As of Monday, Sept. 26, Idaho has 40 active wildfires, Washington has 13 and Oregon has 6, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Yet, despite how many wildfires are active, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported the number of acres burned from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest has decreased.
Milwaukie police looking for man last see near Mall 205
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Police in Milwaukie are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old who they say is mentally disabled. Toby Wylie was last seen Monday at about 5 a.m. near Mall 205 in Portland. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145...
Portland Police investigating the groping of a 15-year-old Monday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say groped a teenage girl Monday morning. Around 8:45 a.m., police say a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and started talking to her in a sexually explicit and lewd manner.
Car owner learns vehicle was stolen after deputies find it in Sandy River
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Deputies say they found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday, adding that the vehicle’s owner didn’t know it was stolen until they were contacted by the sheriff’s Office. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol and Dive Team were called...
Man caught on camera throwing rock at driver in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught on camera, throwing a rock at a driver's windshield in southeast Portland two weeks ago. Steve Magnuson talked to KATU Friday night, describing the frightening encounter that he got from his dash cam. "I was pretty much in the path of the...
Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police say there were called to a hotel in the 8200 Block of NE Sandy at 3:24 a.m. When police arrived they found an injured male, however, when paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.
K9 helps St. Helens Police capture car break-in suspect hiding in the woods
A police K9 helped officers track down and arrest a wanted man who is accused of breaking into cars in a St. Helens neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers received reports of a suspicious person stealing things, including a handgun, from cars in the Summit View Drive area. Neighbors followed the suspect to a nearby wooded area.
Average Portland gas prices jump to nearly $5 a gallon, some stations charging over $6
PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of consistent price drops, gas prices are back on the rise in Portland and across the nation, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Portland saw an increase of 20.3 cents per gallon of gas in the last week, with an average price of $4.98 a gallon.
Candidates for Oregon's new Congressional District 6 join 'Your Voice, Your Vote'
This November, Oregon voters will elect a representative in the state's first new Congressional District in 40 years. District 6 includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties, parts of Marion County that include Salem and Woodburn, and suburban communities like Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood. Internal polling shows a very tight...
Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel
Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
