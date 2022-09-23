ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Four people displaced by house fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vanouver Fire Department responded to a report of structural fire around 3:30 in the morning on Monday. When Vancouver fire arrived to 5817 Northeast 39 Court they discovered an active house fire. One person was transported to Emauel Hospitial with non-life threatening injuries. Four people, two...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KATU.com

Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence

Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Vancouver, WA
Health
City
Vancouver, WA
KATU.com

Milwaukie Police looking for a 26-year-old missing man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Milwaukie Police need your help to look for a missing man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a home in Milwaukie, this past Friday. He was last seen this morning though near Mall 205 in Portland. Police say Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Portland State students move in for the 2022-23 academic year

Portland, — With fall term classes soon to be in full swing, Portland State is welcoming back students to its downtown campus. This year, roughly 1,640 students will live in university housing. Thursday was the official move-in day, and PSU President Stephen Percy said this is one of the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Brookdale Senior Living#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#Embodied Labs#Brookdale Vancouver
KATU.com

Portland Police: Car thefts on the rise in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police just published new data, showing car thefts are on the rise. Between January and August of 2021, Portland Police reported 5,065 stolen cars. By the end of the year, the city set a record for vehicle thefts. In the first eight months of 2022,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Milwaukie police looking for man last see near Mall 205

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Police in Milwaukie are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old who they say is mentally disabled. Toby Wylie was last seen Monday at about 5 a.m. near Mall 205 in Portland. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police investigating the groping of a 15-year-old Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say groped a teenage girl Monday morning. Around 8:45 a.m., police say a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and started talking to her in a sexually explicit and lewd manner.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel

Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy