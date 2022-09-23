Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
New Ole Miss scholarship honors legacy of James Meredith
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi has a new scholarship honoring Civil Rights icon James Meredith as the college celebrates the 60th anniversary of his enrollment at Ole Miss. Ole Miss alum Dr. J. Steven Blake, a physician in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, established the James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship...
tri-statedefender.com
‘GloRilla’ retraces her steps to MLK College Prep
Count Gloria Woods among the talented who make it big in their chosen field and recognize the helping hands along the way. Memphis native Woods – aka “GloRilla” – has catapulted to national and global stages riding widespread embrace of her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She is the first female artist to sign with fellow Memphian Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Most recently she was nominated for two BET awards.
LGBTQ+ Rainbow Crosswalk First in Tennessee, Symbolizes Equality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local project is colorful and bright and sends a strong message of unity. One rainbow currently sits at the intersection of Cooper and Young, but after October 9th that will change. Three more will be added to symbolize inclusion, equality, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
Kingsport Times-News
Prominent activist to walk from Memphis to Johnson City for abortion rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the...
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
actionnews5.com
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
thelocalvoice.net
Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford
On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Bartlett residents step into officers’ shoes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are giving citizens a hands-on look at how their officers operate in the field and, they hope, a new respect for the badge. Fourteen people are taking part in the fall Citizens Police Academy. It’s one of several the department offers to adults and kids throughout the year. “We want […]
BET
GloRilla Donates $25,000 To Her Former High School
GloRilla donated a $25,000 check to her alma mater at Martin Luther King Prep High School in Memphis on Thursday (September 22). She soaked in the moment and reminisced about her time at the school and how “heartwarming” it was to see her former teachers at her old stomping grounds.
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25
The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
Memphis Artists for Change push for people to get registered to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Efforts are underway across the county to make sure people are registered to vote in the November election. Friday, the group Memphis Artists for Change held a press conference at the Shelby County Election Commission's Office as part of a larger push throughout the week to get more people registered to vote.
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
actionnews5.com
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
Latin Fest happening on Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Latin fest kicked off at 12 p.m. on Overton Square. There were a number of booths on site offering Latin inspired merchandise, as well as food vendors offering Latin meals, drinks, and treats.
City Council, MPD discussion on curfew for juveniles continues this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A curfew for your child -- that’s what Memphis city council and the police department are currently discussing, and a vote could happen as soon as this week. As city leaders continue to discuss ways to curb violent crime, one solution they’ve tossed around is...
localmemphis.com
What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
50th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair underway at Audubon Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 50th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair is underway this weekend. The annual festival celebrates arts and crafts and benefits the Museum of Science and History, according to a release from MoSH Memphis. The event is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday...
