Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

New Ole Miss scholarship honors legacy of James Meredith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi has a new scholarship honoring Civil Rights icon James Meredith as the college celebrates the 60th anniversary of his enrollment at Ole Miss. Ole Miss alum Dr. J. Steven Blake, a physician in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, established the James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘GloRilla’ retraces her steps to MLK College Prep

Count Gloria Woods among the talented who make it big in their chosen field and recognize the helping hands along the way. Memphis native Woods – aka “GloRilla” – has catapulted to national and global stages riding widespread embrace of her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She is the first female artist to sign with fellow Memphian Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Most recently she was nominated for two BET awards.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
MEMPHIS, TN
James Meredith
James Dean
thelocalvoice.net

Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford

On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Bartlett residents step into officers’ shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are giving citizens a hands-on look at how their officers operate in the field and, they hope, a new respect for the badge. Fourteen people are taking part in the fall Citizens Police Academy. It’s one of several the department offers to adults and kids throughout the year. “We want […]
BARTLETT, TN
BET

GloRilla Donates $25,000 To Her Former High School

GloRilla donated a $25,000 check to her alma mater at Martin Luther King Prep High School in Memphis on Thursday (September 22). She soaked in the moment and reminisced about her time at the school and how “heartwarming” it was to see her former teachers at her old stomping grounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25

The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Linus College#African American#Oxford
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
MEMPHIS, TN

