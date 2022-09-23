ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
New York Governor sending help to Puerto Rico amidst Hurricane Fiona

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that New York State Police are on their way to Puerto Rico. New York is deploying 100 state troopers to assist Puerto Rican residents in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Governor Hochul spoke with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi to determine what the...
