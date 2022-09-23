Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
New York Governor sending help to Puerto Rico amidst Hurricane Fiona
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that New York State Police are on their way to Puerto Rico. New York is deploying 100 state troopers to assist Puerto Rican residents in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Governor Hochul spoke with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi to determine what the...
foxsanantonio.com
O'Rourke shrugs off polling deficit, promises he won't let down Democrats in South Texas
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor, said Saturday he was taking the latest polls putting him behind Gov. Greg Abbott by mid single digits with a “grain of salt.”. O’Rourke spoke for an hour Saturday with The New Yorker...
Comments / 0