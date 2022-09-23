ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two High Point firefighters are in the hospital after a flash fire on Monday. FOX8 is told the fire was contained, but there was a flash fire while crews were working the scene that created what was essentially a firebomb. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with burn injuries […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Career Center Network to bring over 500 job openings to the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is covering a previous career fair. National career fair company, Career Center Network, is presenting a free career fair and networking event Wednesday, September 28. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Greensboro. Multiple companies will...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: Guilford County’s ‘jail docket’

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

Community Policy