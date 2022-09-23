Read full article on original website
Triad high school football: Several Week 7 schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ian is now a hurricane and while the Triad isn't expected to see any damaging impacts from the storm, we could have rain events on Friday and Saturday. Because of that, several Triad high schools are upping their football games to Thursday night. GAME CHANGES DUE...
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
Coach Talk: Seth Baxter, head coach of Southwestern Randolph High School
This week’s Coach Talk features Seth Baxter, head coach of Southwestern Randolph High School.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Guilford County billion-dollar school bond for repairs and upgrades put on hold
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County’s request for approval of a $1.7 billion bond package that was passed by voters in the May primary election was put on hold. The North Carolina Local Government Commission needs some questions answered before approving the bond funding. According to Commissioner Ryan...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two High Point firefighters are in the hospital after a flash fire on Monday. FOX8 is told the fire was contained, but there was a flash fire while crews were working the scene that created what was essentially a firebomb. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with burn injuries […]
North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
How local non-profit plans to spend a $500k education grant from Toyota
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work on the new Toyota battery plant, at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, is well underway. The multi-billion-dollar investment is months from it's grand opening. But, Toyota is now investing in education in the Triad. "Toyota is a company with vision and they chosen to invest in that...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus crashes in to city bus; students left with minor injuries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus crashed into the back of a city bus in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to city officials. Police said they were called to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue about a wreck with injuries. After an investigation, officers said the school...
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Career Center Network to bring over 500 job openings to the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is covering a previous career fair. National career fair company, Career Center Network, is presenting a free career fair and networking event Wednesday, September 28. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Greensboro. Multiple companies will...
Triad pharmacies work to keep up with demand for COVID boosters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pharmacies and clinics across the country are administering COVID booster shots. The latest version is a new bivalent booster which protects against the original strain of the virus, as well as the BA-4 and BA-5 omicron variants. Adler Pharmacy on Church Street in Greensboro has been...
Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: Guilford County’s ‘jail docket’
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning. Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday. First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot. Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.
Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage. The school bus...
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
