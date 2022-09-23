ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course

Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children

SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it, which means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and several...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Every San Antonian has go-to spots when it comes to snagging fresh and tasty local grub. That said, we sometimes get stuck in a rut and keep heading back to the same old familiar, tried-and-true dining establishments. Here's a list of delicious under-the-radar restaurants to help you add to your...
