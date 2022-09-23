Read full article on original website
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
news4sanantonio.com
Trouble with Trampoline Parks: Poling Law
While trampoline parks can be fun, they also pose some serious risks. Mark Poling with Poling Law is joining us with more. Take a look for details!
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
foxsanantonio.com
New Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland aims to help kids with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - There’s a new multi-assistance center at Morgan’s Wonderland. The MAC aims to improve the lives for people with disabilities and special needs. MAC will offer health living and other resources to families, all at one location. The new building offers sensor friendly exam rooms, new...
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
foxsanantonio.com
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children
SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it, which means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and several...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
KENS 5
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season
SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
Man found shot in stomach on northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO — Police found a man shot in the stomach on the northeast side of town early Monday morning. Officials responded to the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Rd around 1:20 a.m. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with...
Police suspect alcohol to blame for man crashing truck into west-side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect that alcohol may be to blame for a driver crashing his truck into a west-side restaurant early Monday morning. Police responded to the Fred's Fish Fry located at 1406 Bandera around 2:45 a.m. for reports of an incident. When officers arrived, they found a...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
San Antonio Current
20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Every San Antonian has go-to spots when it comes to snagging fresh and tasty local grub. That said, we sometimes get stuck in a rut and keep heading back to the same old familiar, tried-and-true dining establishments. Here's a list of delicious under-the-radar restaurants to help you add to your...
foxsanantonio.com
The El Rey Feo River Parade in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANTONIO – Locals are getting into the Fiesta spirit as the El Rey Feo River Parade for Education took place Sunday night. The parade is hosted by Fiesta Royalty to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Rey Feo and La Reina were at the El Rey Feo River Parade...
Man shows up at girlfriend's home to ask for help after being shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — A man showed up at his girlfriend's home to ask for help after he was shot multiple times, according to police. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Segura St on the west side of town. Police were called to the location for...
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
KVUE
Six San Antonio teens making rap video in custody after waving guns around at apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video. Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns. Residents in the area watched the response unfold.
