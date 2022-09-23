Read full article on original website
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
3-year-old boy dies after allegedly being pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier last week
Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt, Victoria Moreno.
iheart.com
3-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan By Aunt Has Died
The three-year-old boy who was pushed off of Chicago's Navy Pier by his aunt has died. Police said that the young boy's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno, waited until nobody was looking to throw Josiah Brown into Lake Michigan and watched as he drowned. The boy was pulled from the water...
Pet cockatiel named 'Rosie' missing in Chicago area; owner seeks help
People around the Chicago area have been helping to look for a missing pet. She's been spotted flitting about in Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side, even bathing in a gutter.
Toddler shoved into Lake Michigan dies from his injuries
CHICAGO (WTVO) — Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier last week by his aunt, has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved the boy into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by […]
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy dies after critically hurt in double drive-by, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, authorities said.
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.
‘New normal:’ Boy shot in Highland Park parade shooting back home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — After months of daily rehabilitation, a life-changing surgery and more roadblocks on the road to recovery, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home. Cooper was paralyzed waist down in the July 4 Highland Park Parade shooting. According to his family’s update on his GoFundMe Page, Cooper is finally back home and trying to […]
cwbchicago.com
Rogers Park shooting leaves 1 man dead, another critically injured overnight
Chicago police said one man is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Rogers Park early Saturday. The neighborhood’s murder and shooting totals are at their fastest pace since at least 2016, according to city records. This morning’s victims were standing with a group of people...
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago
Oak Forest Community Mourns Victims Shot and Killed in Domestic Incident
A memorial for the three relatives fatally shot during a domestic disturbance in south suburban Oak Forest has grown in the hours since Friday morning's horrifying incident shocked the typically quiet community. Strangers have been showing support in any way they can, bringing flowers, candles and balloons in memory of...
959theriver.com
Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded
A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
