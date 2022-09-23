ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

3-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan By Aunt Has Died

The three-year-old boy who was pushed off of Chicago's Navy Pier by his aunt has died. Police said that the young boy's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno, waited until nobody was looking to throw Josiah Brown into Lake Michigan and watched as he drowned. The boy was pulled from the water...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Forest Community Mourns Victims Shot and Killed in Domestic Incident

A memorial for the three relatives fatally shot during a domestic disturbance in south suburban Oak Forest has grown in the hours since Friday morning's horrifying incident shocked the typically quiet community. Strangers have been showing support in any way they can, bringing flowers, candles and balloons in memory of...
OAK FOREST, IL
959theriver.com

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
JOLIET, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy