OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Residents in Okeechobee are using the "wait-and-see" method when it comes to preparations for Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday. Friday and Saturday stores in Okeechobee were packed with residents preparing for a Hurricane. At that time, forecast models were projecting that the South Florida area would be in the storm's cone.

OKEECHOBEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO