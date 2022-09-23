Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Florida Price Gouging Hotline activated
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The state's price gouging hotline is now active. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities in the wake of Hurricane Ian. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of...
cbs12.com
Governor DeSantis speaks ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Tallahassee Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Governor spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m. regarding the storm and what preparations were necessary before the hurricane made landfall. "It will bring heavy...
cbs12.com
Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to begin their rebuttal case. They are expected to present expert witnesses who will testify starting Tuesday that Cruz is a sociopath and fully responsible for his murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
cbs12.com
Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to prepare now ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ron DeSantis held a news conference today in Tallahassee regarding Tropical Storm Ian. During the conference he told Floridians to anticipate power outages, fuel disruptions, and also evacuations depending on where they are located. He also said that even if you are not in the...
cbs12.com
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
cbs12.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
cbs12.com
Ian becomes a Hurricane with rapid strengthening expected on Monday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After additional strengthening overnight, Ian is a category one hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph moving to the northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane Ian will continue to rapidly intensify on Monday as it approaches western Cuba. Ian will emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a major hurricane.
cbs12.com
Okeechobee keeps eye on incoming Tropical Storm Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Residents in Okeechobee are using the "wait-and-see" method when it comes to preparations for Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday. Friday and Saturday stores in Okeechobee were packed with residents preparing for a Hurricane. At that time, forecast models were projecting that the South Florida area would be in the storm's cone.
cbs12.com
New Florida residents brace for approaching storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving here this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take this approaching storm, a potential hurricane, seriously. “This will be my very first experience,” said...
cbs12.com
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
