dawgnation.com
Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition
ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Kirby Smart’s roster management survives Kent State test
ATHENS — Georgia football CEO and head coach Kirby Smart says his program is better off having played an ugly game with Kent State, and that would indeed make sense. Smart was able to effectively manage his roster by holding out key players while also winning a football game 39-22 and holding on to the No. 1 ranking.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV network announced for Week 6 game
Georgia football now knows its start time for its next home game, as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. CBS will broadcast the game. The Bulldogs are 4-0 and sit as the No. 1 team in the country. They are coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State this past weekend.
dawgnation.com
Kenny McIntosh updates his status ahead of Missouri game: ‘Lot of ice baths ahead of me’
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh is going to be just fine for Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri. If he weren’t, he would not have spoken to reporters on Monday. “I’ll be fine,” McIntosh said. “Lot of ice baths ahead of me, just be straight.”. McIntosh...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 5 game
The No. 1 Georgia football team goes on the road this week to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice noted for the Week 5 game. Georgia will look to move to 5-0 on the season and continue...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance. Winner: The Georgia tight ends. To hear Kirby...
dawgnation.com
3 takeaways from Kirby Smart: Underutilized Brock Bowers flashes Heisman-worthy talents
A win is a win in Kirby Smart’s book, and the best variety are those where his Georgia football team improves. A scoreboard that reflected a 39-22 win for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs over Mid-American Conference member Kent State might not suggest that, but Smart insisted it was so in the postgame.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
dawgnation.com
It wasn’t pretty, but Dawgs work through self-inflicted adversity
There are two ways to view the Dawgs’ 39-22 home win over visitor Kent State. On the one hand, Georgia struggled in various phases of the game all day against a Group of 5 nonconference opponent, and fell far short of expectations, winning by 17 points instead of the (admittedly absurd) Las Vegas spread of 44-plus points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football retains top spot in Coaches Poll Top 25 after Kent State performance
For the first time all season, Georgia was pushed in a game. It had to play its starters deep into the fourth quarter and make plays to close out the game. Yet for as uninspiring as the 39-22 win over Kent State was the Bulldogs still held onto the top spot in the Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’
ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning. “We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s post-game comments show why Georgia football defense is in good hands
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson just played his best game as a Georgia Bulldog. “I don’t think we held us to the Georgia standard,” Dumas-Johnson said. “That’s something we got to work on when we back to the lab on Monday.”. Indivually, it was a standout...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football maintains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5
Georgia football didn’t deliver its finest performance on Saturday, slogging its way to a 39-22 over Kent State on Saturday. It was the first time the Bulldogs were really pushed in a game all season. Even with the less than stellar play, Georgia still sits atop the AP Poll...
dawgnation.com
PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
dawgnation.com
Hendon Hooker ignites Tennessee’s pursuit of SEC East leader Georgia, enters Heisman Trophy race
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker hoisted Tennessee football on his shoulders Saturday afternoon, lifting the Vols to a 38-33 victory over Florida. Hooker was 22-of-28 passing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also led No. 11-ranked Tennessee with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.
dawgnation.com
‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football
ATHENS — There is one thing Brock Bowers doesn’t feel comfortable doing on a football field. “I can throw it a long ways, but not very accurate,” Bowers said after the game. So Georgia may not ask him to throw the football. That can be left to...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Kent State instant observations as Bulldogs play with their food in sloppy effort
ATHENS — For the first time all season, quarterback Stetson Bennett had to take a snap in the fourth quarter. The defense needed to make a stop. The offense had to convert on a fourth down in the red zone. All of those things happened on Saturday because the...
College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines. At 87 years old, some fans...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Kent State live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 4 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, live updates, injury news as well as other analysis. Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina last week. This game will only be available via SEC Network+/ESPN+.
