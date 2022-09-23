ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition

ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV network announced for Week 6 game

Georgia football now knows its start time for its next home game, as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. CBS will broadcast the game. The Bulldogs are 4-0 and sit as the No. 1 team in the country. They are coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State this past weekend.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance. Winner: The Georgia tight ends. To hear Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Rece Davis
dawgnation.com

It wasn’t pretty, but Dawgs work through self-inflicted adversity

There are two ways to view the Dawgs’ 39-22 home win over visitor Kent State. On the one hand, Georgia struggled in various phases of the game all day against a Group of 5 nonconference opponent, and fell far short of expectations, winning by 17 points instead of the (admittedly absurd) Las Vegas spread of 44-plus points.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’

ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning. “We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Espn College Gameday
dawgnation.com

PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines. At 87 years old, some fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy