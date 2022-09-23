Read full article on original website
thegabber.com
Ian Update #9: Gulfport Closures, Trash, Sandbags, Sewers and Shelters
Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days. All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #8: Voluntary Evacuation for Pinellas Beaches, Some of Gulfport
If you live on the beaches or the parts of Gulfport closest to the water, Pinellas County has issued a voluntary evacuation. This voluntary order includes everything in Flood Zone A, which includes all the beaches. Much of South Pasadena, some of St. Pete, and the parts of Gulfport closest...
Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
Mysuncoast.com
5am Track of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #7: Pinellas Under Storm Surge, Hurricane Watch
Overnight, Tropical Storm Ian Strengthened into Hurricane Ian, and the National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas as far north as the Anclote River. Additionally, all of Tampa Bay and the Gulf Beaches south of the Anclote River are now under a...
thegabber.com
Gulfport’s Hurricane Eddie’s Throws Hurricane Party
While some Floridians are hitting the supermarkets for water reserves and batteries, some are calculating the best spot in town to party at as Tropical Storm Ian (potentially) draws closer. No judgment. If you’re in the latter group, Hurricane Eddie’s might be on your list. As Tropical Storm...
How to find your evacuation zone
Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical storm Ian moving East
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas. Additionally, a storm...
Tampa residents prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
Dozens of Tampa residents lined up at MacFarlane Park Sunday morning to collect sandbags with hopes of protecting their homes from floodwaters.
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
usf.edu
Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts
In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian
Orders go into effect Tuesday morning
Mysuncoast.com
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every county has specific evacuation map for emergencies. As Hurricane Ian heads up the coast of Florida, you’ll want to know your zone and wear to go. It’s also imperative to fill up your car with gas. MANATEE:. To view the detailed interactive map...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #11: Mandatory Evacuations Pinellas
Pinellas County has announced mandatory evacuations for everyone in evacuation zone A as well as all mobile home residents in Pinellas, effective 6 p.m. today. All residential healthcare facilities must evacuate, effective immediately (2 p.m., Sept. 26). Come tomorrow at 7 a.m., everyone in evacuation zones B and C must...
Pasco County Declares State Of Local Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of Ian
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
hernandosun.com
Self-serve sandbag sites are open to help prepare for the upcoming hurricane
In preparation for Impacts from Tropical Depression 9, sandbag locations will open Sunday, September 25, 2022 beginning at 12pm. A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Please bring your own shovel. Linda Pedersen Park. 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609. Anderson Snow...
thegabber.com
Tropical Depression Nine Preparation in Gulfport
Although Tropical Depression Nine has a few days before it could hit Tampa Bay, city staffs across South Pinellas already find themselves trying to answer questions from concerned residents. Earlier today (Sept. 23), Gulfport City Manager sent Council his first of what may be several updates about TD9. Here’s what...
