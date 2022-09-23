ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Ian Update #9: Gulfport Closures, Trash, Sandbags, Sewers and Shelters

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days. All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his...
GULFPORT, FL
WFLA

Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5am Track of Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Gulfport, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Ian Update #7: Pinellas Under Storm Surge, Hurricane Watch

Overnight, Tropical Storm Ian Strengthened into Hurricane Ian, and the National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas as far north as the Anclote River. Additionally, all of Tampa Bay and the Gulf Beaches south of the Anclote River are now under a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Hurricane Eddie’s Throws Hurricane Party

While some Floridians are hitting the supermarkets for water reserves and batteries, some are calculating the best spot in town to party at as Tropical Storm Ian (potentially) draws closer. No judgment. If you’re in the latter group, Hurricane Eddie’s might be on your list. As Tropical Storm...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical storm Ian moving East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas. Additionally, a storm...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Td9 Storm Prep#Tropical Depression#Boil
suncoastnews.com

Hernando declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts

In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mysuncoast.com

Evacuation guides for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every county has specific evacuation map for emergencies. As Hurricane Ian heads up the coast of Florida, you’ll want to know your zone and wear to go. It’s also imperative to fill up your car with gas. MANATEE:. To view the detailed interactive map...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #11: Mandatory Evacuations Pinellas

Pinellas County has announced mandatory evacuations for everyone in evacuation zone A as well as all mobile home residents in Pinellas, effective 6 p.m. today. All residential healthcare facilities must evacuate, effective immediately (2 p.m., Sept. 26). Come tomorrow at 7 a.m., everyone in evacuation zones B and C must...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Tropical Depression Nine Preparation in Gulfport

Although Tropical Depression Nine has a few days before it could hit Tampa Bay, city staffs across South Pinellas already find themselves trying to answer questions from concerned residents. Earlier today (Sept. 23), Gulfport City Manager sent Council his first of what may be several updates about TD9. Here’s what...
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy