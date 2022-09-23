ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

KCEN

Belton to hold annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in October

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Expo Center will be filled with people looking to add a new furry friend to their families this October. The center will be partnering with Rescue Magazine to put on the seventh annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza on Oct. 15 and 16. Around 40...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
fox44news.com

Ennis Degrate celebrates 100 years

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Today over 100 people gathered in Bellmead for a 100th birthday party to celebrate Ennis Degrate. “My life has been great to me,” Degrate said. Degrate was born in 1922, and his spent his entire life in Central Texas. “I feel great,” Degrate...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Waco business owner follows dreams while helping local entrepreneurs

WACO, Texas — When Daisy Barrera came over to the United States at 15-years-old, she dreamed that every day would have a positive outcome. Today, she owns 25th Street Furniture in Waco. Barrera said she is realizing her dream while helping others. "My business gives me the opportunity to...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Bernice Hemphill celebrates 100th birthday

On Saturday, Sept. 17, friends, and family joined Bernice McDonald Hemphill to celebrate her 100th birthday at Rancher’s Steak House in Gatesville. Bernice was born at home near Red Rock, in Bastrop County. Her dad Cecil had to “fetch” a doctor in a pouring rain. The family lived on and worked several farms along the Colorado River while Bernice was growing up. The middle of five children, she attended Red Rock, Webberville, and Elgin schools. In order to graduate from high school, Bernice roomed with and worked for a family in Bastrop. She graduated at 16 and then married William Lenon Hemphill on Nov. 11, 1939. They moved to Austin and had their first child (Jerry) there in 1941. Later they moved to the Luling area, where Lenon worked in the oil field and trained and competed on calf roping horses and Bernice worked at Dismukes Pharmacy. In 1947 they had their second child, Linda Sue, after Lenon competed in calf roping that evening.
GATESVILLE, TX
KVUE

Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including Hollywood. Taylor is considered a "Film Friendly City," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor, Texas. "There's been...
TAYLOR, TX
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Pecan Grove Baptist Church to celebrate 140th anniversary

Pecan Grove Baptist Church will be having a 140th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:45 a.m. The special guest speaker will be Dr. O.S. Hawkins, the president and CEO of Guidestone Financial Services. The special music leader will be Nathan Cook of Waco along with a special pianist, Dodie Morris, also of Waco.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Marlin emerges as top dog in battle of the Bulldogs

BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The (Marlin) Bulldogs came out strong in their first district game of the season, shutting down the (Bosqueville) Bulldogs, 41-9. Next week, Marlin stays home to take on Moody on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Bosqueville travels to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, September...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX

