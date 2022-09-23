ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets QB Zach Wilson to play vs Steelers in Week 4

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets should have quarterback Zach Wilson back when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week Four. Wilson suffered a meniscus injury during the preseason but didn’t go on IR while he recovered so he could continue to practice with the team. The Jets have never been in any rush to get Wilson back on the field with veteran Joe Flacco starting in his place.
Steelers vs Browns: Grading the defensive positional units

On Thursday night, we watched the once-proud Pittsburgh Steelers defense get run on by the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland had a plan and they stuck to it, not concerned about the Steelers vaunted pass rush or big-name stars. With what Pittsburgh has spent on this side of the football, the performance was concerning. Let’s hand out some grades for the defensive positional units.
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
