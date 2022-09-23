Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Jets QB Zach Wilson to play vs Steelers in Week 4
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets should have quarterback Zach Wilson back when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week Four. Wilson suffered a meniscus injury during the preseason but didn’t go on IR while he recovered so he could continue to practice with the team. The Jets have never been in any rush to get Wilson back on the field with veteran Joe Flacco starting in his place.
WATCH: Former Alabama lineman Quinnen Williams gets heated with New York Jets assistant coach
As the New York Jets trailed the Cincinnati Bengals 14-6 in the second quarter Sunday, former Alabama defensive lineman and Jets first-rounder Quinnen Williams got heated with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on the sideline. The two came face to face, and Williams was visibly enraged in the moment. The...
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyle Shanahan explains why Deommodore Lenoir played nickel vs. Denver
The 49ers made a somewhat unexpected change to their defense Sunday night. When the nickel package entered the game, it was second-year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir as the extra defensive back instead of rookie Samuel Womack who’s been holding down that spot since the second week of the preseason. It...
NFL・
Ja'Marr Chase says Sauce Gardner told him Jets got lost on a switch on touchdown
One of the key moments of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals for the Jets was the wide-open touchdown allowed to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase early in the third quarter. On the play, there seemed to be some miscommunication between Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams and Lamarcus Joyner as to who had the flat and whether Gardner had safety help.
Steelers vs Browns: Grading the defensive positional units
On Thursday night, we watched the once-proud Pittsburgh Steelers defense get run on by the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland had a plan and they stuck to it, not concerned about the Steelers vaunted pass rush or big-name stars. With what Pittsburgh has spent on this side of the football, the performance was concerning. Let’s hand out some grades for the defensive positional units.
FOX Sports
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Linebacker Jacob Phillips laments the loss of Anthony Walker Jr. to injury
Perhaps the only disappointing part of the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was the role that injuries played in the game. Three defensive players went down in the matchup, including two linebackers who looked to play a huge part in the unit’s success moving forward. Chief...
Former Tiger leaves NFL game with injury
A former Clemson defensive lineman left his team's NFL game Sunday due to an injury. Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader left the team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets in the second quarter (...)
Comments / 0