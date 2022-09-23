Read full article on original website
theenergymix.com
Climate Bill is ‘Coming Due’, Report Warns U.S. Cities
Cities are increasingly footing the bill for climate change as they strain to adapt their infrastructure to rising temperatures, new rainfall patterns, and extreme weather. Towns and cities in Ohio now have a pretty good sense of the daunting climate bill they will face in the absence of state and national support, all thanks to a report published this year by three local policy and environmental groups, writes Yale Climate Connections.
Ohio’s overhaul of aging unemployment benefits computer system on hold after company officials indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A long-anticipated overhaul of the nearly two-decade-old computer system used by Ohio’s unemployment benefits office is on hold after federal officials indicted top officials with the company hired to replace it. In 2018, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services awarded Minnesota-based Sagitec an $86 million...
wvxu.org
Ohio's bats are facing big challenges. Researchers talk about how they're trying to help
Bats are a vital part of many ecosystems in Ohio. But they’re threatened by multiple challenges — including an infection called white nose disease. Experts have been tracking bat populations in one part of the state — and they're especially focused on a thumb-sized brown bat that is considered an endangered species.
wksu.org
State lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices
A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that aims to reduce the price of prescription medication for Ohioans by implementing a state program to import drugs from Canada. Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Township) is one of the sponsors of the bill, HB715. He said allowing the importing...
Fox 19
Ohio unemployment overhaul on hold after contractors’ indictment
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Federal investigators say two executives from the company that Ohio hired to overhaul its unemployment compensation system stole trade secrets from their former employer, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The news prompted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to put the state’s unemployment fixes on...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
cleveland19.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
Where has the money come from for Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigns? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s fundraising edge over Republican J.D. Vance in the Senate race largely is thanks to a wave of small-dollar donations from around the country. We’re talking about the campaigns on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 26, 2022
We have a cool start to the week with plenty of clouds and even some lingering moisture. Today will feature a very active precipitation pattern over MI and SW Ontario. Clouds from that set up will easily make it down into northern parts of Ohio, and we also will have to deal with some scattered showers. Generally, the thickest clouds will run all the way down to the US 30 corridor. Scattered showers will be most frequent father north in north central and northeast Ohio. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to .5″, and coverage will be about 50% of the area north of US 30. Central and southern Ohio have a much easier time seeing sunshine, but still look for partly sunny skies overall. Temps will remain cool. The map below shows what we can see today over the Buckeye state.
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
Lima News
Ohio job growth among worst in U.S. for past year
After adding more than 5,000 new jobs in the first five months of this year, the Dayton region has seen hiring grind to a near halt, and Ohio’s job market isn’t doing much better. Ohio gained jobs in August for the 10th consecutive month, but the Buckeye State...
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio
Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
Who’s behind each side of the U.S. Senate race? The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We can’t get away from the U.S. Senate campaign commercials as we march toward the November election. Where are Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan getting money to pay for...
Ohio’s hunting season underway — what to know
Ohio's 2022 hunting season begins Sept. 1. Here's information on small game and waterfowl for hunting and trapping in early September 2022 — including whitetail deer — and how to buy hunting and fishing permits and hunt on private land.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater
While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Lima News
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8
There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
WTRF
Eyes of Freedom military tribute began in Ohio, and will continue visiting Ohio
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Eyes of Freedom is a nationally travelling military tribute, that salutes the service of all veterans and those active in the military. Anita Miller created the life-sized portraits and the Silent Battle sculpture in the center as a mission to heal for their families.
