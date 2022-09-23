We have a cool start to the week with plenty of clouds and even some lingering moisture. Today will feature a very active precipitation pattern over MI and SW Ontario. Clouds from that set up will easily make it down into northern parts of Ohio, and we also will have to deal with some scattered showers. Generally, the thickest clouds will run all the way down to the US 30 corridor. Scattered showers will be most frequent father north in north central and northeast Ohio. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to .5″, and coverage will be about 50% of the area north of US 30. Central and southern Ohio have a much easier time seeing sunshine, but still look for partly sunny skies overall. Temps will remain cool. The map below shows what we can see today over the Buckeye state.

22 HOURS AGO