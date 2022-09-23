ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

theenergymix.com

Climate Bill is ‘Coming Due’, Report Warns U.S. Cities

Cities are increasingly footing the bill for climate change as they strain to adapt their infrastructure to rising temperatures, new rainfall patterns, and extreme weather. Towns and cities in Ohio now have a pretty good sense of the daunting climate bill they will face in the absence of state and national support, all thanks to a report published this year by three local policy and environmental groups, writes Yale Climate Connections.
wksu.org

State lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices

A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that aims to reduce the price of prescription medication for Ohioans by implementing a state program to import drugs from Canada. Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Township) is one of the sponsors of the bill, HB715. He said allowing the importing...
Fox 19

Ohio unemployment overhaul on hold after contractors’ indictment

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Federal investigators say two executives from the company that Ohio hired to overhaul its unemployment compensation system stole trade secrets from their former employer, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The news prompted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to put the state’s unemployment fixes on...
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 26, 2022

We have a cool start to the week with plenty of clouds and even some lingering moisture. Today will feature a very active precipitation pattern over MI and SW Ontario. Clouds from that set up will easily make it down into northern parts of Ohio, and we also will have to deal with some scattered showers. Generally, the thickest clouds will run all the way down to the US 30 corridor. Scattered showers will be most frequent father north in north central and northeast Ohio. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to .5″, and coverage will be about 50% of the area north of US 30. Central and southern Ohio have a much easier time seeing sunshine, but still look for partly sunny skies overall. Temps will remain cool. The map below shows what we can see today over the Buckeye state.
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
Lima News

Ohio job growth among worst in U.S. for past year

After adding more than 5,000 new jobs in the first five months of this year, the Dayton region has seen hiring grind to a near halt, and Ohio’s job market isn’t doing much better. Ohio gained jobs in August for the 10th consecutive month, but the Buckeye State...
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Lima News

What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8

There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
