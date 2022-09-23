Dorothy and sister Nonie honored for positive impact on kids facing traumatic events. A Gresham woman was honored by the Gresham Police Department for her donations of hand-crafted blankets that have been given to local children facing traumatic situations. Dorothy and her sister Nonie have made more than 700 blankets in the past four years, all of which are then kept in the cars of Gresham officers to provide extra care and comfort when needed. The "blanket buddies" program uses those donations from community members to help build rapport between officers and children, many of whom have just experienced gun fire, domestic violence, home fires, car crashes or the loss of a loved one. "Typically these are not happy moments in their lives," wrote the Gresham Police Officers Association in an appreciation post to Dorothy. "They always tell us how special it was in that moment to receive a blanket." "We love Dorothy," the officers association added. "(She) has touched more people's lives than (she'll) ever know." {loadposition sub-article-01}

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO