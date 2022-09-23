Read full article on original website
Related
cannonbeachgazette.com
Blessing of the Animals set for Oct. 1
Cannon Beach Community Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 1st in Sandpiper Square. All pets and people are welcome. This year we have invited the Clatsop County Animal Shelter to join us. A volunteer with Clatsop Animal Assistance will be on hand to introduce you to one of our fabulous dogs at the county animal shelter. For pets that don’t like to travel, feel free to bring one of their special items or a picture of the animal to be blessed.
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Greek Festival
The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
dairyherd.com
When the Cows Leave: Trusting the Next Life Chapter
When the vacuum pump shuts down for the last time and the semi-trailers back up to the dairy barn to load up the cows, there is a flood of emotions that escape the heart. Despite the nonstop, 24/7 commitment that dairy farming brings, dairying is more than an occupation, it is a livelihood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gresham sisters donate hundreds of handmade blankets to police
Dorothy and sister Nonie honored for positive impact on kids facing traumatic events. A Gresham woman was honored by the Gresham Police Department for her donations of hand-crafted blankets that have been given to local children facing traumatic situations. Dorothy and her sister Nonie have made more than 700 blankets in the past four years, all of which are then kept in the cars of Gresham officers to provide extra care and comfort when needed. The "blanket buddies" program uses those donations from community members to help build rapport between officers and children, many of whom have just experienced gun fire, domestic violence, home fires, car crashes or the loss of a loved one. "Typically these are not happy moments in their lives," wrote the Gresham Police Officers Association in an appreciation post to Dorothy. "They always tell us how special it was in that moment to receive a blanket." "We love Dorothy," the officers association added. "(She) has touched more people's lives than (she'll) ever know." {loadposition sub-article-01}
Readers respond: Whose sidewalks?
Lisa Schroeder’s excellent opinion piece poses a multipronged dilemma. (“Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish,” Sept. 18) The fifth of her very rational ideas says this: “City cleanliness depends on each one of us. Businesses, offices and landlords should “own” their part of the sidewalk and their buildings – meaning hose down dirty sidewalks and promptly remove graffiti when needed.”
Channel 6000
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
pdxmonthly.com
9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland
From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
RELATED PEOPLE
SE Portland homeless sweep sparks tweet that draws taggers
After a semi-viral tweet claimed a Southeast Portland restaurant owner had laughed at a woman whose homeless encampment was removed by the city, at least one tagger hit the restaurant with extensive graffiti. “Laugh today die tomorrow,” appeared last Monday morning in red paint on a window at The Slide...
Portland’s premier professional cuddler quits the job she helped create
Samantha Hess, the face of Portland’s professional cuddling community, is moving on after nearly a decade in an industry she helped create. Hess, 38, who started her professional cuddling career in 2013, said in an August post on her Patreon page that the decision to close was “a death by a thousand cuts.”
Channel 6000
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave's Killer Bread co-founder invests in new Portland makerspace for ex-cons
PORTLAND, Ore. — During his five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock found ways to stay busy and keep hope alive. He worked in factories and woodworking shops, learning skills that would stay with him. And he had a dream: to create a space once he got out of prison, one where he and others could learn and practice their arts and trades.
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
brewpublic.com
The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022
It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Dozens show up to celebrate birthday for teen girl going through cancer treatment
PORTLAND, Ore — For her 15th birthday, Sevai had just one wish. Her dream was to skate with a bunch of people her age. She loves to skate but is usually home trying to stay healthy. "I haven’t been to school for a while because I am in and...
knpr
Trans religious leaders say scripture should inspire inclusive congregations
PORTLAND, Ore.— Something as small as signs that say "men" and "women" on the bathrooms in a house of worship can shut the door to trans people. "For me as a non-binary person, I've been to so many churches where they don't have a bathroom that I feel like I can use," says AJ Buckley, an Episcopal priest in Portland, Ore. "And so I'll just not go to the bathroom there."
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
Comments / 0