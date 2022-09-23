ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California.

While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in –  picking the perfect pumpkin.

The closer Halloween gets, pumpkin patches begin to pop up everywhere in the Golden State, but, according to Yelp, only one patch is considered the best in California.

Venegas Family Farms, located in Ontario, won the title based on Yelp reviews.

“This place is great. First of all, the entrance is free. Second of all, they have tons of pumpkins. Third of all, it’s open late. That’s all you need,” one user said.

Other customers enjoyed that this pumpkin patch wasn’t as expensive or crowded as its counterparts.

The complete list of the best pumpkin patches across the U.S. and Canada can be found here .

Venegas Family Farms reopens on Oct. 2nd for the fall season.

According to the website, Yelp compiled this list by identifying the top pumpkin patches in each state and ranked them based on factors, including the total volume and reviews ratings between Jan. 1st, 2001 and Aug. 9th, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Richard Smith
5d ago

Umm so that's the real reason to restrict humans of water usages and why the over abundance of reserved water is being depleted for enjoyment of the Elites to enjoy Another Charlie Brown's Halloween Event and the planning for Christmas with the GrisWalds!

Reply(1)
4
California Government
