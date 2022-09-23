ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Ungala Celebrates Haughtons And Benefits AHS Digestive Health Center

Angels Camp, CA — Around $250,000 was raised at an Ungala event held Sunday evening for Adventist Health Sonora’s planned new Digestive Health Center. The Ungala, a more laidback and unconventional twist on the traditional gala, was held at the Niemeth Manor on Dogtown Road outside of Angels Camp.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Community Foundation Awards 2022 Grants

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Community Foundation(CFF) awarded 19 grants in 2022 that total over $110,000. The CCF credits donors and donor-advised funds for making this funding possible. The seven groups/organizations that were awarded grants that focus on food and health issues are Common Grounds, Good Samaritan Community Covenant Church, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras, Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, Sierra Hope, Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick’s Angels Camp Conference, and St. Patrick’s Helping Hands.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Ironstone’s Concours d’Elegance Raises Money For Youth Ag Programs

Murphys, CA — Around 325 classic cars and other vehicles were on display at the Ironstone Concours d’ Elegance in Murphys. The founder of the event, Gail Kautz welcomed everyone during a Friday evening “Cars And Stars” opening ceremony and dinner. Many local Calaveras wineries were also on hand pouring complimentary tastings. Kautz announced that over the decades, the annual car show has raised over $1-million for youth 4H and FFA style programs. It is one of the signature youth ag fundraisers throughout all of California.
MURPHYS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, CA
Government
City
Jamestown, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fall Uses Of Wood Stoves Brings CAL Fire Warning

Sonora, CA — As the weather cools, many people in the Mother Lode light wood stoves, but do you know how to properly dispose of the ashes?. CAL Fire warns that unintended wildland fires occur every year in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit from improper ash disposal. They added, “Some forethought and a few simple steps such as disposal container type and placement can prevent a catastrophic wildfire.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Identity of Solo Fatal Crash Victim Released

Keystone, CA– On September 22nd, first responders arrived at the scene of a fatal solo vehicle wreck on Highway 120/108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A vehicle had overturned and landed on its roof near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection just after 4 p.m.The CHP detailed that the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, at an undetermined rate of speed. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash

Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Supervisors#Pallet Shelter Community#Lode Views#The Mymotherlode Com
mymotherlode.com

Peaceful Oak Road East On-Ramp Opens

Standard, CA — Travelers along Mono Way in the Standard area of Tuolumne County can now get onto the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 Bypass via a new on-ramp. After a year of construction, the east on-ramp at Peaceful Oak in the Standard area is now open. Caltrans reports travelers can now use the eastbound ramp to get onto the Highway 108 Bypass. As reported last year here, improvements and construction on the Highway 108/Peaceful Oak Interchange began in April 2021, with the westbound off-ramp completed first.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Early Morning Fire Outside SPI’s Chinese Camp Mill

Chinese Camp, CA — A fire ignited outside the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Chinese Camp. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it was contained to a log deck and an outside piece of equipment known as a “debarker.”. The fire started at around 3:30am and did...
CHINESE CAMP, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
mymotherlode.com

Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Fox40

1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder

PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
PATTERSON, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting

PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the...
PATTERSON, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy