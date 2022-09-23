Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Ungala Celebrates Haughtons And Benefits AHS Digestive Health Center
Angels Camp, CA — Around $250,000 was raised at an Ungala event held Sunday evening for Adventist Health Sonora’s planned new Digestive Health Center. The Ungala, a more laidback and unconventional twist on the traditional gala, was held at the Niemeth Manor on Dogtown Road outside of Angels Camp.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Community Foundation Awards 2022 Grants
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Community Foundation(CFF) awarded 19 grants in 2022 that total over $110,000. The CCF credits donors and donor-advised funds for making this funding possible. The seven groups/organizations that were awarded grants that focus on food and health issues are Common Grounds, Good Samaritan Community Covenant Church, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras, Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, Sierra Hope, Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick’s Angels Camp Conference, and St. Patrick’s Helping Hands.
mymotherlode.com
Ironstone’s Concours d’Elegance Raises Money For Youth Ag Programs
Murphys, CA — Around 325 classic cars and other vehicles were on display at the Ironstone Concours d’ Elegance in Murphys. The founder of the event, Gail Kautz welcomed everyone during a Friday evening “Cars And Stars” opening ceremony and dinner. Many local Calaveras wineries were also on hand pouring complimentary tastings. Kautz announced that over the decades, the annual car show has raised over $1-million for youth 4H and FFA style programs. It is one of the signature youth ag fundraisers throughout all of California.
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
mymotherlode.com
Fall Uses Of Wood Stoves Brings CAL Fire Warning
Sonora, CA — As the weather cools, many people in the Mother Lode light wood stoves, but do you know how to properly dispose of the ashes?. CAL Fire warns that unintended wildland fires occur every year in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit from improper ash disposal. They added, “Some forethought and a few simple steps such as disposal container type and placement can prevent a catastrophic wildfire.”
mymotherlode.com
Identity of Solo Fatal Crash Victim Released
Keystone, CA– On September 22nd, first responders arrived at the scene of a fatal solo vehicle wreck on Highway 120/108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A vehicle had overturned and landed on its roof near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection just after 4 p.m.The CHP detailed that the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, at an undetermined rate of speed. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
mymotherlode.com
Peaceful Oak Road East On-Ramp Opens
Standard, CA — Travelers along Mono Way in the Standard area of Tuolumne County can now get onto the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 Bypass via a new on-ramp. After a year of construction, the east on-ramp at Peaceful Oak in the Standard area is now open. Caltrans reports travelers can now use the eastbound ramp to get onto the Highway 108 Bypass. As reported last year here, improvements and construction on the Highway 108/Peaceful Oak Interchange began in April 2021, with the westbound off-ramp completed first.
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
mymotherlode.com
Early Morning Fire Outside SPI’s Chinese Camp Mill
Chinese Camp, CA — A fire ignited outside the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Chinese Camp. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it was contained to a log deck and an outside piece of equipment known as a “debarker.”. The fire started at around 3:30am and did...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
mymotherlode.com
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.
San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
KCRA.com
Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder
PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting
PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the...
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
