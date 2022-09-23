Standard, CA — Travelers along Mono Way in the Standard area of Tuolumne County can now get onto the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 Bypass via a new on-ramp. After a year of construction, the east on-ramp at Peaceful Oak in the Standard area is now open. Caltrans reports travelers can now use the eastbound ramp to get onto the Highway 108 Bypass. As reported last year here, improvements and construction on the Highway 108/Peaceful Oak Interchange began in April 2021, with the westbound off-ramp completed first.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO