New Orleans, LA

Louisiana woman stabbed after refusing to go on a date

By Michaela Romero
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.

The NOPD’s Major Offense Log reports that the victim, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in her car when the unidentified male suspect approached her vehicle and asked her on a date. When the victim refused, the man pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her in the leg. The suspect then ran away.

The woman was able to take herself to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition was not disclosed.

The NOPD describes the suspect in the incident to be a Hispanic male. Police have not located him and do not have any other information.

Anyone with information on the incident or where the suspect is can call the NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO by calling 504-822-1111 or clicking here to submit a tip online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shawn Ben (Scorpion Lady)
3d ago

This is an example of why fathers need to be active in their sons and daughters lives. Facing rejection would be less emotional. No one owes anyone anything!

Angela Bob
2d ago

What is wrong with people! A woman has a right to say no to any Man that she does not want to date. It makes no sense for a woman to have to fear for her life because she said no to a man. Men you all are not entitled to a woman’s body whatsoever! It is her choice. And they say women are more emotional than men .

KLFY News 10

