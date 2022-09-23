Read full article on original website
Related
Siberia will be full of investment opportunities in the next 3 decades if you can get in right after the war, says a fund manager who manages $7 billion in assets
Investing in Russia after the war with Ukraine could present a surpising upside, said an investor. That's thanks to vast farmlands in Siberia, said Cheah Cheng Hye, co-CIO of Value Partners Group. Chinese investors were already snapping up farmland in Siberia before the war. Russia may be in the thick...
Asian shares mixed after Dow falls into bear market
Stocks were mixed in Asia on Tuesday after closing broadly lower on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into what’s known as a bear market. Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. U.S. futures rose and oil prices also were higher. The week started out with a bout of selling amid an extended slump for many markets. The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 7% in September. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.8% to 26,651.60 and the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 3,051.25. The Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,051.25, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 1% to 17,674.94. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,212.57.
Comments / 0