Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President
Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
Rick Pearson: Political mailings filled with vast amounts of misinformation does a grave disservice to voters
Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins John Williams to talk about a Super PAC creating fake newspapers and why The Daily Herald made the decision to stop printing the papers, citing journalistic integrity.
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago violence victims' families call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO -- Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew's murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city's Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking commercial I...
vfpress.news
Broadview Mayor Becomes First Black President Of West Central Municipal Conference
Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano hands the gavel of the WCMC to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, the organization’s new president. She’s the first Black president in WCMC’s 40-year history. | Facebook. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview Mayor Katrina...
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago Journal
Pritzker bails on Daily Herald forum after parent company prints critical mailers
Governor JB Pritzker has bailed out of a candidate forum that was to be hosted by the Daily Herald, a suburban Chicago newspaper, after its parent company printed campaign mailers critical of his policies that were sent to Illinois residents and paid for by a conservative PAC. Days after some...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
Father Pfleger slams political ads featuring victims of Chicago violence
Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to condemn political ads released by a GOP political action committee that show victims of violence. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
Benefit raises funds for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday a community came together to show their support for a Chicago Police officer who is now paralyzed. Danny Golden was off duty in July when he was shot trying to break up a fight in a bar in Beverly. Sunday friends, family and community leaders held a benefit at the Irish American Heritage Center in Mayfair to raise funds for his future expenses. The event featured live music, dancers and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from several Chicago sports stars. Those who know Danny say they are not surprised to see all the support. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help in his recovery.
‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer
CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
depauliaonline.com
Chicago’s disgrace: R. Kelly’s fall from fame
In 1992, Robert Sylvester Kelly debuted his first album titled “Born into the 90s.” Only two years later in 1994, Kelly, aged 27, reportedly married 15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton. This was only the start of the controversies circulating around the R&B icon. Kelly was born and raised in Chicago...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
St. Charles school board to discuss raises for substitute teachers
An increase in pay for substitute teachers will be on the table at tonight’s school board meeting at St. Charles School District 303. District administrators are floating the idea of a $25 increase.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
vfpress.news
‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers
The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
Top CPD cop objected to recommended police suspensions after George Floyd demonstrations
After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests.
