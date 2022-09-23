Read full article on original website
10 best survival games to test your will to live
Live on the edge with the best survival games to play in 2022
Top games of the week—Shadowrun: Edge Zone, Cookie Run: Kingdom & more
Get your fill of dungeons, monsters, and magical worlds in this week’s top board game roundup. With titles like ShadowRun: Edge Zone, Dragonbane, and Dungeon Brah, these fantasy games have an edge. Create a monster army out of clay and smash your opponent’s horrific creatures in Necromolds: Call to...
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2
I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
High roller: Dungeons & Dragons launches a die, space 'pilot' into stratosphere
The iconic 20-sided Dungeons and Dragons die soared close to the 'Astral Plane' to advertise a new space campaign for the role-playing game.
NME
‘Hellblade’ developer denies that it will replace voice actors with AI in future games
In good news for voice actors across the industry, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has confirmed that it will not replace human voice actors with AI technology in their future titles. For a bit of context, a recent report examined Altered AI, a company that promises to enable developers to “create...
NME
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
IGN
The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series
Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
The Full Story Of Gotham Knights Can Only Be Experienced By Playing Through The Game Multiple Times
Even though Gotham Knights will be available in less than a month, the general tone surrounding it continues to be one of bafflement. It’s not that people don’t know what they’re getting; Batman has passed away, and now it’s up to the Batfamily to keep Gotham safe.
Gotham Knights will take multiple playthroughs to see the whole story
Four characters, four viewpoints on every mission.
TechCrunch
Netflix’s edition of Night School’s ‘Oxenfree’ is now available to play on iOS and Android
Oxenfree was originally launched in 2016 and was Night School’s debut title. The Netflix edition of the game includes no ads or in-app purchases, and also adds localization support. The game sees players take on the role of Alex, a rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to...
Wrath Classic: Blizzard talks about heading back to WoW's most beloved era
Brian Birmingham and Ana Resendez chat about the imminent expansion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Lupin: Part 3’ trailer heralds the return of a Netflix sensation
A French crime thriller doesn’t sound like it would be the sort of series to capture the imagination of viewers around the globe, but Lupin has proven itself to be one of Netflix’s most popular original shows ever, so the expectations are sky-high for the upcoming third run.
TechCrunch
Netflix establishes an internal games studio in Helsinki, led by former Zynga GM
The streamer says it chose to locate its newest studio in Helsinki because it’s already home to some of the best game talent in the world. Notably, the location will also serve as the first studio Netflix will be building from scratch. To date, the company has made deals...
You're the emergent AI who destroys, or saves, humanity in this sandbox strategy game
Heart of the Machine wants to let you be good, evil, or something in between.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Top-Rated Strategy Game to Under $10
Between the Fire Emblem games other exclusives, the Nintendo Switch has no shortage of strategy titles, but one of the best strategy games the console boasts is actually a third-party title. That game is Slay the Spire, an acclaimed card-battler which has been out for a few years now and came to the Switch on 2019. It's performed well there just as it has on other platforms, and for those who haven't tried it out yet, you can grab it now for less than half the normal price now that it's just $9.99.
IGN
Company of Heroes 3: How to Master Tactical Pause - IGN First
Check out a detailed look at how Company of Heroes 3's Tactical Pause feature works in this gameplay walkthrough. Written and narrated by Leana Hafer.
To Generate Interest In God Of War: Ragnarök, You Should Make A Combat Montage Showcasing Kratos At His Finest
A fantastic fan-made combat montage is one of the best ways to get fans excited for God of War Ragnarok. The next game by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studios will be released on November 9, 2022. It will focus on Kratos and Atreus as they attempt to thwart Ragnarok across various realms. Along the road, they’ll meet a wide variety of allies and adversaries, including Tyr, the Norse god of war, and they’ll endure trials very similar to those in 2018’s God of War.
