Baseball

RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2

I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo
Baseball
Sports
IGN

The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series

Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Top-Rated Strategy Game to Under $10

Between the Fire Emblem games other exclusives, the Nintendo Switch has no shortage of strategy titles, but one of the best strategy games the console boasts is actually a third-party title. That game is Slay the Spire, an acclaimed card-battler which has been out for a few years now and came to the Switch on 2019. It's performed well there just as it has on other platforms, and for those who haven't tried it out yet, you can grab it now for less than half the normal price now that it's just $9.99.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

To Generate Interest In God Of War: Ragnarök, You Should Make A Combat Montage Showcasing Kratos At His Finest

A fantastic fan-made combat montage is one of the best ways to get fans excited for God of War Ragnarok. The next game by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studios will be released on November 9, 2022. It will focus on Kratos and Atreus as they attempt to thwart Ragnarok across various realms. Along the road, they’ll meet a wide variety of allies and adversaries, including Tyr, the Norse god of war, and they’ll endure trials very similar to those in 2018’s God of War.
VIDEO GAMES

